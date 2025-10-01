Janet Murray reacts to J.K. Rowling's recent "commentary" on Emma Watson, explains why it is allegedly "painful to read"

Podcast host Janet Murray recently shared her reaction to J.K. Rowling’s fresh “commentary” on Emma Watson. According to The Guardian, the 60-year-old author reflected on her conflicting views with the English actress on transgender rights. On Monday, September 9, 2025, J.K. Rowling posted a long response on the social media platform X and noted:“Emma Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology. Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn't want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them.”Meanwhile, the author reportedly believes that the actress, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, has made it “clear” over the last few years that their former professional association has a “particular right” to critique the author and her views in public. On September 29, 2025, Janet Murray took to X and reacted to the author's recent &quot;commentary&quot; on the actress. Explaining why the commentary is allegedly &quot;painful to read,&quot; the podcaster wrote:“What makes JK Rowling’s commentary on Emma Watson so painful to read? Because it’s now clear Watson knew she was wrong all along. She didn’t just look the other way, or quietly withhold support. Both of those would still be cowardly. Instead she chose to join the pretence - and the mob.”According to her X post, Janet also addressed that although she hasn’t endured the “same sustained level of abuse”, she has repeatedly and publicly been attacked this year for stating “biological truth.”“I’ve watched people I once called friends, mentors and colleagues distance themselves. Sometimes with ‘coded’ (and public) statements meant to isolate me. Always by painting my perfectly reasonable views as extreme,” the podcast host wrote. Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling’s comments about her relationship with Emma Watson reportedly come after the actress appeared in a podcast interview with Jay Shetty and said:“I really don’t believe that … holding the love and support and views that I have, mean[s] that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with.”Janet Murray doubles down on transgender rights amid J.K. Rowling's ongoing conflictJ.K. Rowling at the &quot;Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore&quot; world premiere (Image via Getty)In her September 29 X post, Janet Murray addressed her views on transgender rights. Talking about the matter, she explained:“It shatters your faith in human nature. But it also clarifies who the good people are. (And being good is not the same as being ‘nice.’) My business may have been devastated by it. But my pride and integrity remain intact. And you never forget who chose cowardice over courage. Or weakness dressed up as ‘virtue.’”Meanwhile, in her post on the social media platform X, J.K. Rowling took a jab at Emma Watson for not having experienced an adult life uncushioned by” wealth and fame.” The author further added:“Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is… I wasn't a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous.”Notably, the author reacted to Watson’s interview by sharing a parody video on X. The video, which Rowling shared on X, reportedly featured comedian IntelLady spoofing the actor's interview. For the unversed, besides Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and other stars of the Harry Potter franchise have also spoken out against J.K. Rowling’s views on gender rights.