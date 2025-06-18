The case of Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has generated heated discussion in court and online. On June 17, 2025, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro weighed in on the topic in a video shared on X, suggesting Mangione should capitalize on his notoriety by selling his bathwater, much like actress Sydney Sweeney recently did.

Ben Shapiro's quip was a reference to Sydney Sweeney’s recent marketing stunt with Dr. Squatch, in which she sold soap created using trace amounts of her bathwater. The $8 bars immediately sold out and are now being resold for thousands of dollars on eBay.

Shapiro stated,

"The country's favorite murderer, Luigi Mangione, remains in prison, last week celebrating his 27th birthday behind bars...Forget Sydney Sweeney, if Luigi needs more money for his defense, they better start selling his bathwater."

Ben Shapiro's previous comments about Luigi Mangione explored

Ben Shapiro has previously commented on his podcast about the controversial case of Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

On December 15, 2024, Shapiro noted how, despite being charged with federal murder, Mangione has found an unlikely following, including supporters who have made merchandise and memes labeling him as a “Socialist Daddy.”

Shapiro mocked the trend, calling out the hypocrisy of left-wing individuals, elevating Mangione to hero status for his alleged violent actions. He referred to Mangione-themed merchandise, including shirts with monikers like “We aim to please,” a macabre play on how Thompson was shot and killed.

Another one featured a shirtless picture of Mangione in a heart, with the slogan, "I love my boyfriend."

Shapiro also dissected Mangione’s alleged manifesto on December 12, 2024, in which the suspect justified the killing by calling healthcare executives "parasites" who "had it coming." While Mangione allegedly criticized the U.S. healthcare system’s profit-driven model, Shapiro noted the manifesto’s lack of substantive solutions.

"He didn't have a solution for any of the health insurance problems in the country," Shapiro remarked.

On April 25, 2025, Luigi Mangione, 27, was arraigned in Manhattan federal court, pleading not guilty to federal murder and stalking charges concerning the December 2024 killing of Thompson.

According to the BBC, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, claiming that the shooting was “an act of political violence” designed to encourage resistance against the healthcare sector. His trial date is yet to be scheduled.

