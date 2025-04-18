What did Taylor Lorenz say on Sean Hannity's show? Ben Shapiro says "fanboy of Luigi Mangione" has a "screw loose" 

On April 17, 2025, Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed technology journalist Taylor Lorenz for her controversial comments about the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

For the unversed, the 50-year-old CEO was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on December 4. Just five days later, on December 9, 26-year-old IV league graduate Luigi Mangione was arrested by authorities and was indicted for the murder of Brian Thompson.

On Wednesday, Sean Hannity confronted Taylor Lorenz over her controversial remark in an interview with the New York Post, where she mentioned that she felt "joy" over the murder of the CEO.

Taylor Lorenz defended herself, stating that she never felt joy for his death. Instead, she claimed she felt joy along with millions of Americans as "the brutality of our healthcare system was finally being acknowledged."

However, Hannity rejected Lorenz's narrative, stating that healthcare is a separate issue and argued that her comments suggested she was supporting murderers by advocating for Luigi Mangione.

Meanwhile, American political commentator Ben Shapiro took to X to share his thoughts, calling out the former New York Times reporter for being a "fan boy" of the alleged murderer. Highligting her comments, Shapiro stated:

"She obviously has a screw loose."

He further expressed that politics can influence how violence is perceived and reported in the media.

"The running theme of today shows that depending on whom the violence is directed at and [sic] who perpetrates the violence, we can tell who the media will side with, whether they will ignore the story, or whatever," Ben Sheparo said.

"He’s a person who seems like he’s a morally good man" - Taylor Lorenz's take on Luigi Mangione

During an interview with CNN's Donie O’Sullivan, Taylor Lorenz seemed to express support for Brian Thompson's alleged killer, Luigi Mangione, suggesting that women have their support for Luigi because they view him as "revolutionary, famous, handsome, young, and smart." She also claimed that Luigi seemed to be a person with "good morals, which is hard to find."

Taylor Lorenz also criticized mainstream media for overreacting to the idea of someone supporting Luigui, claiming that the media glorifies criminals through shows and documentaries.

She further argued that there is a disconnect between what the media portrays and what people feel. She noted that her audience increased because they realized she was "actually speaking to the anger we feel."

Luigi Mangione Attends Hearing In State Court In New York City (Image via Getty)

The 41-year-old technology journalist also reacted to a story about Blue Cross Blue Shield no longer covering anesthesia for certain surgeries, just a few days after the passing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, writing:

"And people wonder why we want these executives dead."

Her statement faced significant backlash, but she stood by her comments. Lorenz posted a blog on her website, UserMag, explaining:

"If you have watched a loved one die because an insurance conglomerate has denied their life-saving treatment as a cost-cutting measure, yes, it's natural to wish that the people who run such conglomerates would suffer the same fate."

Born on July 10, 1974, Brian Thompson was shot in the morning outside an entrance to the New York Hilton Midtown. The words "delay", "deny", and "depose" were carved on the cartridge cases of the gun.

