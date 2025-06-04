"Bro looks like Patrick Bateman" - Internet reacts to ABC News host David Muir being called "daddy" on social media

According to several netizens, David Muir, host of ABC's World News Tonight, has recently attained "daddy" status. The 51-year-old told People on May 30, 2025, that he was aware of the existence of TikTok videos and edits of him.

Muir stated that he was flattered at the attention, despite the "compliment" being lost on him.

"I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment, I think," he told the news outlet.

Netizens took to X to voice their sentiments about David Muir's statement, with one user comparing him to Patrick Bateman, the iconic serial killer character from American Psycho, played by Christian Bale.

"bro looks like Patrick bateman," the user wrote.

Several users expressed their appreciation for David Muir's appearance.

"Always take it as a compliment," one user stated.

"yesss gawd!!!", another user commented.

He's the News Daddy," another wrote.

"youre not wrong david welcome to the zaddy club," another added

"Gurl! You're hot, that’s why. They’re out here calling 25-year-olds ‘daddy’ now too!", another user quipped.

One X user seemed to disagree with the majority of fans and criticized Muir's appearance.

"He looks like a p*dophile," the user opined.

Another user pointed out the different standards women were upheld to.

"funny how men hit 50 and get called daddy but women hit 30 and ppl act like they need to be put in a museum," the user wrote.

David Muir reflects on his career

As reported by People, David Muir sat down with the news outlet on May 30, 2025, and opened up about his career and personal life.

Raised in upstate New York, Muir stated that he was the boy who would run inside to catch the evening news while his friends were outside playing.

“I viewed Peter Jennings as the James Bond of the evening news,” he said.

This fascination spurred him to intern at local stations, where he would happily lug heavy equipment.

A graduate of Ithaca College, Muir worked his way up through Syracuse and Boston newsrooms to ABC News, where he eventually succeeded Diane Sawyer in 2014.

He expressed the disbelief and appreciation he felt during his first morning reporting alongside Sawyer.

David Muir and Diane Sawyer attend the 2025 TIME100 Gala - Image via Getty

David Muir admitted to wearing jeans during broadcasts and verifying the day of the week with his floor director before going live.

In his free time, he’s most content horsing around in the mud on a rainy upstate New York weekend and watching his German shorthaired pointer, Axel, who he believes is more famous than him, stalk a beaver near his lakeside home.

The 51-year-old newsman also laughed off his sudden popularity on the Internet, and confessed that he’s been both perplexed and flattered by his "daddy" status.

"People will forward TikTok videos... making fun of me and saying, 'When did you become Daddy?'" Muir said.

The “thirst edits” and fan blogs like Gimme Gimme Muir are a departure from his typical serious reporting, but Muir takes it in stride.

"Anyone who works with me knows that I am so uncomfortable even having to put on the tux. So the fact that I survive those events is still a surprise to me without looking like a total nerd," he stated.

According to People, ABC broadcasts World News Tonight with David Muir every weeknight at 6:30 pm.

