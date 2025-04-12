Candace Owens calls Blake Lively a "flippant, arrogant, C-list" actress who faked her victimhood, trivializing real survivors of s*xual abuse

On the April 11 episode of the Keeping It Real Podcast with Jillian Michaels, Candace Owens accused actress Blake Lively of faking victimhood and downplaying the trauma faced by real survivors of abuse. Owens called Lively a “flippant, arrogant, C-list actress” and said her behavior was damaging to actual victims.
“You diminish their stories when you’re a flippant, arrogant C-list actress who marries another arrogant and flippant person. Shame on you,” she said.
Owens also criticized Ryan Reynolds, referring to both him and Lively as “narcissists” who distort serious conversations around trauma.
“We don't need this Blake Lively. There are real survivors of abuse. That’s what makes me angry,” Owens said.
Owens responds to It Ends With Us backlash
Candace Owens’ remarks came in response to growing controversy surrounding a nearly nude scene featuring Lively in the film It Ends With Us, directed by Justin Baldoni. Although Lively has not publicly addressed the issue, social media users speculated that she appeared uncomfortable while filming the scene, sparking criticism of Baldoni’s creative decisions.
Owens dismissed the backlash as manufactured and harmful, suggesting it was an example of celebrity culture exploiting victim narratives for attention.
“This is what happens when people stop believing real victims,” Owens said. “It becomes harder for women who actually went through abuse to be taken seriously.”
She reiterated that no reports of inappropriate behavior had emerged from the film's production and said the outrage was unwarranted.
Adam Mondschein and Megyn Kelly defend Justin Baldoni
Adam Mondschein, who stars in It Ends With Us, defended Baldoni in an interview with Page Six. He clarified that nothing improper occurred on set and praised the director's professionalism.
“There was nothing inappropriate. It was all done with professionalism,” Mondschein said, denying any reports of discomfort or misconduct.
In a separate podcast episode, Megyn Kelly also backed Baldoni and criticized the backlash. Kelly said that Baldoni “did everything right” and labeled the outrage as “manufactured drama.”
Amid the controversy, court documents cited in a Sportskeeda Pop Culture report revealed that a publicist connected to the film was accused of leaking private text messages. These texts allegedly contributed to public speculation about behind-the-scenes conflicts and may be linked to an ongoing lawsuit involving Lively.
The information was released following a subpoena, and the court has ordered the publicist to provide additional documentation. The leaked texts remain under legal review.
As of now, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni have not issued any public statements regarding the podcast episode or the backlash surrounding It Ends With Us.
The controversy continues to unfold, with Owens' comments adding another layer to the ongoing debate about victim narratives and accountability in Hollywood.