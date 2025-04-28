DJ Akademiks thinks Stephen A. Smith is positioning himself for a potential presidential run and a late-night show

DJ Akademiks recently spoke about TV personality Stephen A. Smith during a livestream on April 27, 2025. Akademiks claimed that Smith was trying to make himself a potential presidential candidate and also get a late-night show. He said:

Ad

"He's going to go either run for president, and yes, that is a conversation. And by the way, he's admitted that he's down to think about it, or he's leaving the door open for it. Or he's going to get a late night show. If you watch how he maneuvers on this show, and even ESPN now, it's set up like a late night TV show and with a set."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Akademiks further added that Smith had places to go and wouldn't be held back by Shannon Sharpe. According to Akademiks, Sharpe "serves no purpose" to Stephen A. Smith.

Akademiks then gave his take on scandals and accusations, especially when an individual is at the peak of his life. He claimed that if Stephen became that big of a name, some people might "cook s**t up" to possibly bring him down. Elsewhere, Akademiks acknowledged that Smith had been quite careful in his life in order to avoid scandals.

Ad

Akademiks additionally spoke about the latest allegations against Shannon Sharpe. He claimed that the audience was more interested in the allegations than the eventual outcome. For the unversed, Shannon and Stephen A. Smith are co-hosts for the ESPN debate show First Take.

Stephen A. Smith recently opened up about the allegations against Shannon Sharpe

For the unversed, Shannon Sharpe is currently facing r**e accusations by a woman, who claimed to be in a two-year-long relationship with him. According to the lawsuit filed, while the relationship began on a consensual note, Sharpe allegedly soon turned into a "controlling" partner.

Ad

Meanwhile, Shannon had denied all the accusations made by the woman and claimed that it was all consensual between them. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Shannon further said that he'd step down from the show as of now. Stephen A. Smith recently opened up about the situation.

Ad

In a video regarding the same, that Smith uploaded on his YouTube channel on April 25, 2025, he said:

"Do I believe that Shannon Sharpe is guilty of what he has been accused of? Absolutely not. That is my personal opinion. The brother that I’ve come to know, I don’t believe would assault or r**e anybody..."

Stephen A. Smith additionally mentioned that he would be there whenever Shannon needed him. He further stated that he understood the reason behind Shannon's decision to step down from the ESPN debate show amid these allegations.

Ad

According to Smith, the text messages that were put out on social media by Shannon's lawyer were not something that Walt Disney wanted to associate itself with. In the end, Smith said that he hoped Shannon made it back to the screen.

Ad

As far as the lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe is concerned, the complainant has sought damages worth $50 million. According to First Post (published April 26), the complainant had claimed that there were more women that Sharpe had allegedly mistreated. She, however, did not reveal any detailed information about other women.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More