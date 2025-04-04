Ex-NYPD cop Michael Dowd claims he was earning "more than the President of the United States" after partnering with drug kingpin

Michael Dowd, a former New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer who got arrested for drug distribution in 1992, recently appeared on Steven Bartlett's The Diary Of A CEO podcast on April 2, 2025.

Ad

In the episode, Mike Dowd shared candid insights into his life and revealed how he simultaneously worked as a police officer and an enforcer of the Dominican American Diaz criminal organization.

Michael Dowd joined the police academy at 21 years old and claimed that while working as a police officer, he joined La Compañía, one of the most powerful drug organizations in New York City at the time. Michael asserted that after some dispute with them, he joined another Dominican drug dealer named Adam Diaz and allegedly started earning "more than the President of the United States."

Ad

Trending

"I told them [La Compañía] that if they wanted protection, it was $8000 a week... Adam was two, three levels above them... Diaz started paying me $8000 a week... and it was more than the President of the United States at the time," Michael Dowd claimed.

Ad

"It's not a happy day when your mother sees your name on the front page"- Michael Dowd described the burden of a notorious reputation

Elsewhere in the podcast, Steven Bartlett asked Michael's reaction to being called "New York's dirtiest cop." Dowd portrayed it as a "touchy subject" and expressed that it was "not nice to hear," especially for his parents.

Ad

Reflecting on his comment, Dowd said:

"It's not a happy day when your mother sees your name on the front page of the newspaper."

Michael Dowd and Steven Bartlet at The Diary Of A CEO (Image via YouTube/@TheDiaryOfACEO

The conversation went on as Michael explained how he always sought validation from his mother. He shared that his mother was not visibly affectionate, and he would reassure his 18-year-old self that she "loves him" and is "proud of him."

Ad

Steven Barlett pressed on this and asked Dowd if he would take the step he took if someone told him that his parents were proud of him and loved him as a teenager. Without missing a beat, Dowd agreed that he wouldn't.

Dowd admitted to committing a host of crimes, including robbery, extortion, burglary, and tipping off drug dealers for upcoming raids, after which he was arrested in 1992 and served for 12 years.

At the beginning of the podcast, Michael Dowd also claimed that he was initially an accountant but dropped out because of a woman and chose to join the police academy. Steven Barlett and Michael further discussed his arrest, life in and after jail, and Dowd's present life in The Diary Of A CEO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback