"First time I've really cried"— Christina Applegate gets emotional talking about her father's death on MesSy podcast

Christina Applegate, 53, broke down in tears while discussing the recent passing of her father, Robert Applegate, on the April 29 episode of her podcast MeSsy. The Dead to Me actress revealed that her father had died just two weeks earlier at the age of 90, as reported by E! News on April 29, 2025.

Speaking to guest JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Applegate explained how she had been too overwhelmed and distracted to allow herself to grieve until that moment. The conversation unfolded during a pre-recorded episode of the podcast she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Christina Applegate said she had known her father's death was coming, but only now is she beginning to feel the weight of it. The interview took place remotely and was recorded before airing. In an emotional moment during the podcast episode, Applegate shared her raw feelings about losing her father.

She said to Swisher:

"You're probably wondering why I'm crying right now. I'm sorry. My dad just passed away a week ago."

She admitted that, despite knowing her father's death was inevitable, she hadn’t yet allowed herself to truly process the grief.

"This is the first time I've really cried," she said. "I think I wasn't allowing myself to have that yet. Too busy with this, too busy with that."

Christina Applegate explained that although she and her family were prepared for his passing, the emotions didn't come immediately. She reflected that knowing her father was going to die and having already said their goodbyes made her question if that had become an excuse for not allowing herself to feel the full weight of the loss, as stated by E! News.

Christina Applegate reflects on her distant upbringing

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who lost both of her parents in recent years, responded to the conversation with empathy.

"It is insanely sad. "They are a tether. I felt very untethered,"she said, describing describing the emotional impact of loss.

Swisher also commented on how difficult it was to move forward without her parents.

"I don't know the relationship that you had with your dad. But my relationship with my dad—he's a soulmate, and my mom was my best friend," she continued.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher added that grief can feel disorienting, especially after losing both parents. She admitted she did not feel mature enough to navigate life without having her parents to rely on.

As stated by E! News, Christina Applegate also opened up about her relationship with her father in the podcast. She noted that she didn't grow up with him because her parents separated when she was five months old, but he had remained in her life ever since.

She added that while her father was not involved in teaching her life lessons, she gained "two beautiful siblings and an amazing stepmother" through him.

Applegate further stated that she didn't receive many parental lessons growing up. Instead, she had to learn through what life experiences taught her.

Christina Applegate's emotional vulnerability also comes at a time when she continues to face serious health challenges. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, she has spoken publicly about the toll the disease has taken on her body and mind, as reported by E! News on August 10, 2021.

"For three years, since I was diagnosed, I've been in the hospital upwards of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhea and pain,"

She revealed that she spent years dealing with symptoms before her diagnosis, in the March 18 podcast episode of MeSsy, as reported by the New York Post on March 19, 2025.

"I noticed, especially the first season [of Dead to Me], my leg would buckle," she noted.

Eventually, she needed a wheelchair on set, according to Variety in a November 9, 2022, interview.

Despite this, Christina Applegate continues co-hosting the podcast MeSsy with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, where they discuss their experiences with MS and other personal topics. Additionally, as reported by People on July 9, 2024, Applegate has announced that she is working on a memoir, providing insights into her life and career.

