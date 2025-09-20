  • home icon
  • "Good riddance": Andy Signore reacts to fan claiming he's not the "same person," says he "took a page out of Charlie Kirk’s book"

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:05 GMT
Andy Signore and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)
Pop culture podcaster Andy Signore criticized the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show following his remarks about Charlie Kirk's murder suspect. On September 17, ABC pulled Kimmel's show off the air "indefinitely" after the late-night host seemingly linked Kirk's murder suspect with President Trump's "MAGA" during the September 15 episode.

A day after the suspension, Andy Signore shared a post on X, writing, "Donald Trump’s War on Jimmy Kimmel Is Censorship." He invited people to have a discussion on the issue on his livestream. He added that "in honor of Charlie Kirk," he wanted to have a debate over this topic. However, a user reacted to Signore's post on September 19 and said he had changed.

"Me and my wife used to watch your content a lot and support you, now you are not the same person that you were before and during Johnny Depp trial, and honestly you start becoming what you used preaching that you were against," the user said.
also-read-trending Trending

Minutes later, Andy Signore responded:

"If you don’t wanna support me because I shared my immense concern of the 1st amendment being censored by the Government, and took a page out of Charlie Kirk’s book to invite folks on live to share their different POV, leading to a beautiful & civil dialogue. Good riddance"
The suspension of the show came after FCC chairman Brendan Carr demanded action against Jimmy Kimmel. During his appearance on Benny Johnson's podcast, Carr stated that broadcasters had a license granted by the FCC, which carried an "obligation to operate in the public interest." He added, "Look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way."

Many online alleged that Carr threatened the network. In his September 18 podcast, Andy Signore also aimed at Trump's administration and the FCC over Kimmel's show suspension.

"I do believe this is censorship from the Trump administration and the FCC. And I really don't like it," Andy Signore stated.

"Charlie Kirk wouldn’t want this" - Andy Signore rejected decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel’s show

The podcaster criticized the government and others supporting the suspension of Kimmel’s show in numerous tweets and videos following the suspension announcement. In a September 17 tweet, Signore said that Charlie Kirk would not have wanted this.

"It’s wild how many conservatives (who were unfairly canceled for years) now celebrate canceling their critics. Charlie Kirk wouldn’t want this. Silencing Jimmy Kimmel is CHILLING. He did NOT say the shooter was MAGA. But MAGA did rush to say: liberal, trans! “not one of us” etc," Signore posted.
The social media creator also defended Kimmel's comment and said that the host wasn't "celebrating Kirk's death," adding that he would defend Kimmel's right to share his opinions.

"JIMMY KIMMEL AXED "INDEFINITELY" OVER CHARLIE KIRK COMMENTS!? This so messed up! The quote in question wasn't celebrating Kirk's death, nor was it offensive or incorrect! Love or Hate I will defend his right to share his opinions & to crack jokes. This is NUTS," Signore added.
ABC’s decision to pull Kimmel’s show from its roster followed Nexstar Media’s announcement that it would preempt the program on its ABC affiliates. On September 17, Nexstar issued a press release announcing the move and criticizing Kimmel’s comment.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More
Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
