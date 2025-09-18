Zack Peter defends Jimmy Kimmel following his show's suspension, claims it "goes against everything Charlie Kirk fought for

Pop culture podcaster Zack Peter commented on the suspension of the Jimmy Kimmel Show following the host's remarks on Charlie Kirk's murder suspect. On September 17, Disney subsidiary ABC network pulled Kimmel's show off the air “indefinitely.” The decision came after Jimmy Kimmel made comments on Kirk's shooting suspect and linked him to President Trump's "MAGA."

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." Kimmel said during the September 15 episode.

Zack Peter reacted to the show's suspension in his September 17 X post. While disagreeing with Kimmel's remarks, the pop culture commentator did not support the idea of cancelling the show. He said that this action was against the values for which "Charlie Kirk fought."

"While I personally dislike Jimmy Kimmel and think his comments were insensitive, I don't think his show should've been pulled. This only contributes to the same "cancel culture" the Left has been accused of and actually goes against everything Charlie Kirk fought for," Peter added.

Commenting on Zack Peter's post, a user wrote that the Jimmy Kimmel Show's ratings were "terrible" and the broadcast network only used Kimmel's comments on Kirk's murder suspect as an "excuse" to preempt the show. Peter agreed with the user's opinion and wrote,

"Yeah, Late Night is a dying medium. It's likely this may have just been an excuse to axe him."

However, later in the evening, Zack Peter shared another post on X in which the podcaster said that Kimmel's show's suspension wasn't a part of "cancel culture." He accused Kimmel of spreading a "false narrative."

"Kimmel’s show being axed is different. This isn’t “cancel culture.” If this were any other American tragedy, it would be treated with more respect & dignity. Yet Kimmel used it to spread a false narrative to push his political ideology on his viewers & they were tired of it," Zack Peter wrote.

President Trump comments on Jimmy Kimmel show suspension

After commenting on Charlie Kirk's murder suspect, Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at President Trump during his Monday show. As the ABC announced that it would "pre-empt" Kimmel's show "indefinitely." President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account and called it "great news."

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible." Trump wrote.

Further in his post, the President also took aim at other late-night hosts and wrote,

"That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! "

Earlier in July, when Stephen Colbert's show was canned, President Trump shared a post on his social media account in which he wrote, "I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next."

ABC’s decision came after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr demanded action against Kimmel for his remarks on Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect during his appearance on Benny Johnson’s podcast.

