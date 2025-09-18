"He was with Jesus already": Author who witnessed Charlie Kirk assassination reveals chilling details about his death

Author Frank Turek described the details of Charlie Kirk's assassination as an eyewitness. The right-wing political commentator was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10 during a debate event. Turek was also present at the event and shared the details of the incident in his September 16 podcast.

Turek, who earlier collaborated with Charlie Kirk, stated in his podcast that he was with Kirk at Turning Point USA's event at the university when the shooting took place. Frank Turek said he was in the car in which Kirk was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the neck. The apologist broke down in tears while recalling the aftermath of the shooting.

"And I go, 'We've got to start CPR.' So I try and start that. Now, Charlie wasn't there. His eyes were fixed. He wasn't looking at me. He was looking past me right into eternity. He was with Jesus already. He was killed instantly and felt absolutely no pain. That's what I was told later. But of course, we had to try," Turek stated.

In the episode, the eyewitness said that he had been giving Kirk CPR, but nothing was happening. He added that it was not a case where better first aid or a faster ride to the hospital could have saved him. However, the Cross Examined host added that on reaching the hospital, doctors began treatment and restored Charlie Kirk’s pulse.

The podcast host recalled that everyone was praying at the moment and hoping for a "miracle."

"The doctor later said that we got a pulse because Charlie was a very healthy man, but the shot was catastrophic. So, 20 or 30 minutes later, the surgeon came out and said he was dead," the podcaster recalled.

Frank Turek debunks internet theory on the alleged signals before Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Sharon @sharcor Frank Turek was a friend of Charlie Kirk and was "the man in the white baseball cap" standing next to him at the assassination. He is an honorable man and his first hand account of being there is gut-wrenching. ⬇️

Soon after Turning Point USA's founder was shot, many clips from the shooting site started circulating on the internet. Some users questioned a person wearing a hat who was standing next to Charlie Kirk and seemingly making hand gestures, which people mistakenly interpreted as a signal to the shooter.

However, Frank Turek, in his Tuesday podcast, refuted these online theories and explained it was he who was standing next to Charlie Kirk. He said he was on a video call with his family.

"You may have seen an internet conspiracy, 'The man in the white hat was giving signals to the shooter.' Yeah, the man in the white hat was me. Okay, I did this with my hat. Maybe I touched my nose or something while I'm holding my phone, cuz I'm FaceTiming my son and daughter-in-law, and they're huge Charlie fans."

Some people also raised eyebrows about Charlie Kirk's security person standing next to the activist right before the shooting took place. The author slammed this conspiracy theory, too, saying the sniper didn't need a signal.

"And by the way, they show you how stupid this is. They thought Dan, his main security guy, was given signals, too. Signals for what? You don't need signals. There's a sniper up there. He doesn't need anyone to signal anything. He can look through a scope and see what's going on," Turek said.

The podcaster added that he was with Kirk's family after the incident and did not check the internet, and it was only when he met his wife in Phoenix that he learned about these conspiracies.

Concluding the episode, Frank Turek invited people to Charlie Kirk's memorial service scheduled on September 21 in Phoenix, Arizona.

