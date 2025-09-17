"Exactly what Walter White did": Matt Walsh links Charlie Kirk murder suspect’s leaked text messages to Breaking Bad ending

Podcaster Matt Walsh drew acomparison between the leaked text messages of Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer and the finale of the hit TV series Breaking Bad in his September 17, 2025, post on X. Reposting a full record of the messages exchanged between the suspect, and his roommate on the day of the shooting, Walsh argued that the exchange did not seem spontaneous.He explained that the conversation seemed deliberately scripted to influence how the suspect would be perceived.“I am leaning very strongly towards the theory that this text exchange was scripted as a way to absolve the boyfriend. It’s almost exactly what Walter White did at the end of Breaking Bad. This feels like a strategy they cooked up from watching too much TV,” Walsh wrote.For context, in the series finale of Breaking Bad, Walter White returned to Albuquerque to tie up loose ends. He freed Jesse Pinkman from captivity, killed his rivals, and ensured his fortune would reach his family. He even orchestrated a farewell to his wife and children before ultimately dying in the meth lab he had built.Before his death, White carefully staged each step, leaving behind a trail meant to justify his actions and cement his legacy.Drawing on this, Walsh suggested that the text exchange between Tyler Robinson, the allged killer and his roommate carried a similar sense of calculation.According on the leaked messages, Robinson not only admitted to killing Charlie Kirk but also explained his motives, described where he left the rifle, worried about his father’s reaction, and even asked his roommate to delete the conversation.To Walsh, this did not resemble an unfiltered confession but rather a narrative Robinson wanted to leave behind, similar to how Walter White, in the series finale, orchestrated his final moves to control how others would view him after his death.What else do we know about Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect’s leaked messages?Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty Images)In their September 17, 2025 report, the BBC released the full record of text messages that Tyler Robinson, the man suspected of killing conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, had sent to his roommate on the day of the shooting.According to the report, the unnamed roommate, a transgender male transitioning to female and romantically involved with Robinson, later shared the messages with investigators.The leaked messages allegedly showed a direct confession. Robinson first urged his roommate to “drop” whatever they were doing and look under his keyboard. When the roommate checked, they reportedly found a note from Robinson that read:“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”When confronted about the killing of Kirk , Robinson, as per the leaked messages, responded without hesitation, offering a brief but damning admission.“I am, I’m sorry,” he wrote.Robinson also went into detail about the aftermath. He described how authorities had mistakenly detained others and explained his plan to retrieve the weapon from a hidden drop point. At one point, he revealed his motive, writing that he acted out of political anger. He explained that he had endured enough of Kirk's hatred, adding that some &quot;hate can’t be negotiated out.”Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect further discussed the rifle used in the shooting, expressing concern about fingerprints and the risk of it being traced back through his family. His anxiety about the weapon was evident in one message:“I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it… I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpa’s rifle,” he wrote.Toward the end of the exchange, Robinson appeared focused on managing the fallout. He urged his roommate to “delete this exchange” and admitted he was considering turning himself in “willingly” to a neighbor who was a “deputy for the sheriff.”Matt Walsh pays tribute to Charlie Kirk after the conservative activist’s assassinationCharlie Kirk (Image via Getty Images)In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination on September 10, Matt Walsh paid tribute to his friend with both public remarks and a special broadcast of The Matt Walsh Show.On September 11, Walsh posted a heartfelt message on X, asking for prayers for Kirk’s family.“Charlie Kirk is a great man and a great fighter for the cause. Most importantly he’s a husband and a father. I’m praying for him and his family right now. Please do the same,” he wroteMatt Walsh @MattWalshBlogLINKCharlie Kirk is a great man and a great fighter for the cause. Most importantly he’s a husband and a father. I’m praying for him and his family right now. Please do the same.The following day, Walsh devoted his show episode to remembering Kirk’s life and character. He recalled their last meeting at the TPUSA Pastor Summit earlier this year, describing how Kirk deflected praise and instead highlighted Walsh’s past achievements.For Walsh, this reflected Kirk’s consistent humility. That humility, he explained, extended even to politics. After Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, Charlie Kirk had publicly credited Matt Walsh with helping secure the win.Matt Walsh, however, disagreed, insisting it was Kirk’s leadership and organizing that made the difference.“It was one of the very few times that I’ve disagreed with something that Charlie said. Uh the truth is that he was the primary reason why Trump won. And it was his organizing and advocacy and activism and mobilization that helped to turn the tide,” Walsh said.According to Walsh, Kirk had a rare instinct to share credit “even with people who didn’t deserve it.”Matt Walsh further emphasized that Kirk’s greatness lay not only in his accomplishments but also in his “personal virtue” and “patriotism.”“Everyone who knew him and and so many who did not know him personally could tell that he was destined to be the president of the United States one day,” Matt Walsh claimedFinally, Walsh remarked on the tragedy of Kirk’s death, noting that he died while doing what had always defined him, engaging in open debate.The investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination is still ongoing. Suspect Tyler Robinson is being held without bail at Utah County Jail and made a brief virtual court appearance on September 16, with his next hearing scheduled for September 29.Meanwhile, Matt Walsh is busy with his daily podcast on YouTube, The Matt Walsh Show.