Megyn Kelly warns parents about dangers of internet, says Charlie Kirk died after ‘left-wing trans furry-loving’ attacker deemed him "too hateful"

Political commentator Megyn Kelly weighed in on the assassination of Charlie Kirk in a post on X dated September 17, 2025. She linked the conservative activist’s killing to online culture, obsessive gaming, and what she described as misleading narratives in the media.

Kelly's remarks came in response to details about 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Kirk’s murder, and disturbing phrases investigators discovered carved onto bullet casings believed to have belonged to him. Authorities described these messages as sarcastic,and echoing slang commonly used in gaming and online communities.

Megyn Kelly argued that Robinson’s alleged actions were shaped by these online subcultures.

“We lost one of our best bc some gamer left-wing trans/furry-loving loser decided Charlie was ‘too hateful,’” she said.

Here she also made a reference to the prosecutors’ claim during Robinson’s first court appearance on September 16, when they presented text messages between him and his roommate. In one exchange, Robinson allegedly admitted he shot Charlie Kirk because he had “had enough of his hatred.”

Expanding her point, Kelly criticized how progressive narratives shaped perceptions of Charlie Kirk’s views.

“The L told him it was so, and he believed it. Or maybe he just listened to CK videos on trans issues and decided for himself, based on his own Left-wing ideology, reinforced by woke liars all over the news," Kelly added

Beyond her political commentary, Meegyn Kelly directed her message toward parents, warning of the dangers of unsupervised online activity.

She stressed that prolonged exposure to gaming and online forums could become harmful, urging parents to intervene early. She remarked that parents must “get their children off the damn laptop/internet for hours on end” and take action when obsessive gaming or Reddit browsing became a persistent issue.

“The side of sanity has no choice but to forge on without these lunatics. Grow our ranks. Donate to TPUSA. Get more children educated with truth and common sense and biological reality,” Megyn Kelly added.

Megyn Kelly (Image via Getty Images)

In her aforementioned post on X, Megyn Kelly not only shared her emotional reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk but also delivered a broader critique of cultural and parental failures that she believed had allowed such violence to happen.

Kelly reflected on the press conference following the arrest of the suspect, Tyler Robinson, adding that she was overcome with emptiness at hearing the alleged motive for Charlie Kirk’s killing.

“I listened to the presser and feel empty inside. The motive was as suspected, so now what? Now Erika knows exactly why they stole her husband, her kids’ father. Why Charlie will never get to walk their daughter down the aisle, never have a catch with his son,” Megyn Kelly wrote.

She further stressed that justice would eventually be delivered, noting that the shooter would likely face the death penalty. Yet, she added, no punishment could bring Charlie Kirk back or heal the pain of his family.

Kelly also blamed the media, calling them “complicit” in spreading what she described as “lies that rotted this shooter’s brain.”

She stated that these outlets would “never acknowledge” this reality because it was “too important to them to virtue signal and be on the side of the allegedly powerless oppressed,” even if it meant ignoring “murders of children, of Charlie.”

In her X post, Megyn Kelly also pointed to details surrounding Robinson’s surrender. According to BBC, Robinson’s mother recognized him on news footage, and his father later confronted him, which led to his arrest.

Kelly used this fact to argue that parents often recognized troubling signs sooner than they admitted.

She stated that the parents of Robinson knew “right away” the culprit was their son. This also led the podcaster to question what must have already happened in the life of Charlie Kirk’s murder suspect for his parents’ minds to go there immediately

“They took one look at those photos and knew. What had already happened to him that made their minds go there? What signs were ignored or overlooked?,” she asked.

Megyn Kelly further added that, based on Robinson’s situation, perhaps “the next set of parents” would “do better,” be “more engaged,” and remain mindful of their children and what they could be up to, so as to “protect” them from the same fate as Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer.

Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA Summit (Imgae via Getty Images)

In her post, Kelly also offered a broader cultural critique, urging parents to raise children with “a strong moral core, a strong connection to us and a strong connection to their faith.”

She argued that schools should become the number one priority for addressing what she described as “sick and pernicious leftist ideology,” which she believed was actively harming children.

The podcaster then criticized parents who, in her view, remained silent in the face of ideological pressure from schools because they were worried about college admissions.

“What makes parents stay silent in the face of insane woke abusive schools? Junior needs to get into Harvard? Don’t piss off the administrators whose recommendation you need? They’ll make him into a full communist. And maybe a killer,” Megyn Kelly added.

In the closing paragraphs, Kelly urged her readers to “FIGHT” against harmful influences, stressing the need to resist the “lies that are being told.” She called for a return to healthier practices, encouraging children to step away from “constant gaming/discord and onto a field.”

She also warned parents not to remain silent when others attempted to “infect” their child with the “woke mind virus” that, in her view, could one day cost their child, or someone else, their life.

In addition to resisting harmful ideologies, Megyn Kelly also highlighted the importance of carrying forward Charlie Kirk’s “message of faith, freedom, family and patriotism.”

According to her, this required standing firm in defense of traditional values and refusing to remain passive. She emphasized that people needed to become “more effective” and “ubiquitous” in spreading those ideals, repeating them consistently and doing so from “fortified spaces” where they could remain safe.

Podcaster Megyn Kelly is currently busy with her eponymous podcast, available on on Youtube and SiriusXM’s Triumph channel.

On September 10, , Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while deliverig a speech at the Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Authorities later apprehended the suspect, Tyler Robinson, who is being held without bail at Utah County Jail. Robinson briefly appeared virtually in court to face charges on September 16, and his next hearing is scheduled for September 29.

