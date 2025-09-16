"Protected by the First Amendment": Piers Morgan reposts Charlie Kirk's old tweet claiming "hate speech" doesn't exist in America

English journalist, broadcaster and media personality Piers Morgan reposted an old tweet from Charlie Kirk to his X on September 16, 2025. His post came just days after the conservative activist was fatally shot and killed.Following Kirk’s assassination, Morgan highlighted a tweet that Kirk had shared more than a year earlier, on May 2, 2024. In that post, Kirk had dismissed the concept of “hate speech,” insisting that all speech, no matter how offensive, was legally protected in the United States.“Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free,” Kirk had written.By reposting this tweet, Morgan emphasized the irony of Kirk’s defense of free expression in the wake of his violent death. Instead of adding commentary, he simply included a downward-pointing finger emoji, drawing attention back to Kirk’s own words.Additionally, this was not the first time Piers Morgan took to X to post about Charlie Kirk.On September 11, 2025, shortly after the conservative activist's death was confirmed, Morgan expressed his grief in a post on X , describing the killing as an assault on democratic values and free speech.“BREAKING NEWS: Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, 31, has died after being shot at an event in Utah. An appalling assault on free speech and democracy. Charlie always welcomed debate, with anyone. This is disgusting, and heart-breaking. RIP Charlie” he wrotePiers Morgan @piersmorganLINKBREAKING NEWS: Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, 31, has died after being shot at an event in Utah. An appalling assault on free speech and democracy. Charlie always welcomed debate, with anyone. This is disgusting, and heart-breaking. RIP Charlie. 🙏Piers Morgan weighs in on Charlie Kirk’s death during latest podcast episodePiers Morgan (Image via Getty Images)On the September 16, 2025, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the broadcaster dedicated his opening monologue to the death of Charlie Kirk and the escalating fallout that followed.Morgan began by condemning the tone of the public reaction.“From the sick, gleeful celebrations of his murder to the open talk of vengeance and civil war, the assassination of Charlie Kirk has so far been anything but a unifying moment,” he said.He went on to note how Kirk’s death had already become a rallying point beyond U.S. borders.Referring to recent events in London, Morgan explained that Kirk’s name had been invoked during ‘Unite the Kingdom’, a large-scale anti-immigration protest, which he suggested “may have been the biggest this country’s ever seen.”He also added that many demonstrators at the event had likely drawn inspiration from remarks made by Kirk’s widow, Erika.Morgan then played a clip from a September 13 livestream, filmed at Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Arizona. In the video, Erika Kirk stood beside her husband’s empty podcast chair and delivered a fiery address.“If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country. In this world, you have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battlecry,” she said.Reacting to her words, Morgan stressed that it was not his place to judge Erika Kirk’s grief, noting that “nobody can blame her for being angry and distraught.” At the same time, he suggested that, for many, her remarks only fueled a sense of “righteous fury” and reinforced an “us versus them” mindset.Morgan further argued that Charlie Kirk’s assassination had crystallized two opposing worldviews clashing on both the sides of the Atlantic.One camp, he explained, saw an “existential fight” against cultural erosion, while the other interpreted the same rhetoric as intolerance and bigotry.“As always, the truth is probably on a middle ground that’s very rapidly collapsing. But so too is the moral high ground of those on the left who cling to the idea that hatred and division are only conservative problems,” Piers Morgan said.Piers Morgan, now fronts his own program Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube. His show also has a weekly highlights edition airing on Channel 5 since September 2025.Charlie Kirk, a podcast host and close ally of Donald Trump, was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10, while he was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The attack took place around 12:20 p.m., roughly 20 minutes into his talk. At the time, Kirk was answering a question from an audience member about gun violence.At present, Charlie Kirk’s murder investigation remains ongoing. A suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in the western U.S. at 3 p.m. (21:00 GMT) to face formal charges.