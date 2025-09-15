"Barbarians. Savages": Matt Walsh reacts as Atlanta hospital fires worker over inappropriate comments about Charlie Kirk’s death

Matt Walsh weighed in on the news of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta firing an employee over social media comments about Charlie Kirk. As per the Atlanta News First report dated September 14, a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement that the employee was dismissed for making “inappropriate comments” regarding Kirk’s death, and violating their “social media policy."

In a post on X dated September 15, 2025, Matt Walsh reposted a September 14 update by X user Libs of TikTok, and wrote that those celebrating or mocking Charlie Kirk’s death deserved public shame and long-lasting consequences.

“It is good that these people lose their jobs. It is good that they are shamed and humiliated and must live with the repercussions for the rest of their lives. It is good if they wake up every day until they die wishing they hadn’t said what they said… These people are barbarians. Savages. And should be treated as such,” Matt Walsh wrote.

He further argued that the humans could not be a “civilized and decent society” unless there were “severe social consequences" for people who publicly expressed such sentiments.

“‘Free speech’ does not mean that we should act with anything but revulsion and disgust to people who say revolting and disgusting things,” he added.

The aforementioned news outlet had also stated that the hospital did not disclose the fired employee’s remarks. However, X user, Libs of TikTok, whose post Walsh had shared, did reveal the commets.

The user claimed that the fired employee had written:

“‘He has kids.’ F**k his kids. F**k his ancestors, especially the b*tch who birthed him.”

Continuing his argument in the comment section of his X post, Walsh stressed that remarks targeting Kirk’s family after his death crossed a moral line. Referring to the fired employee’s alleged comment, he said that when someone wrote something like “f**k his kids” about a man who had just been shot on camera, it showed they were “barely human” and “unfit for civilized society.”

Matt Walsh weighs in on Charlie Kirk’s assassination, pays tribute to the conservative activist during his podcast

Following the shocking death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot in the neck while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, conservative commentator Matt Walsh dedicated the September 12 episode of The Matt Walsh Show to honoring his late friend.

Walsh spoke at length about Kirk’s legacy, his character, and the deep personal grief he felt in the aftermath of the assassination.

Opening the episode, Matt Walsh described the emotional weight of the moment.

“I want to talk to you about what has happened over the past 24 hours… I’m devastated, heartbroken, and very, very angry and I’ll try to talk through some of that today.”

Walsh then recalled the last time he had seen Charlie Kirk, during the TPUSA Pastor Summit earlier in the year and the conversation they had backstage. He revealed that he had tried to express admiration for Kirk’s leadership but Kirk brushed it off and "started talking" about Walsh's past achievements instead.

Walsh, further cited another example to depict Charlie Kirk’s humility. He explained how after Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, Kirk had publicly given Walsh partial credit for the win. Yet Walsh said the reality was the opposite.

“It was one of the very few times that I’ve disagreed with something that Charlie said. Uh the truth is that he was the primary reason why Trump won. And it was his organizing and advocacy and activism and mobilization that helped to turn the tide,” Matt Walsh explained.

President Donald J. Trump... - Source: Getty

According to Matt Walsh, Kirk’s instinct was always to share credit with other people, “even people who didn't deserve it”

He explained that Kirk was the kind of guy who was “a very rare type in the world today” and “even rarer in this business.” Further emphasizing Kirk’s “desire to give other people credit”, Walsh noted that this was “one of the most profound testaments to his character.” It made the youth activist a “truly great man”, who was great in “personal virtue,” “achievement,” and “his talents.”

During this podcast episode, Matt Walsh’s tribute went beyond anecdotes, as the podcaster described Kirk’s broader role in shaping the conservative movement.

He called the youth activist “a builder”, an “organizer”, a “fighter,” and a “rare combination in this movement”.

He further contrasted Kirk with other “big personalities” who thrived on stage presence. According to Walsh, Kirk’s unique strength lay in knowing how to “orchestrate and build and harness those personalities” and “point them in the right direction.”

Walsh also emphasized Charlie Kirk's patriotism, portraying him as a man who lived and ultimately died for his country.

“Everyone who knew him and and so many who did not know him personally could tell that he was destined to be the president of the United States one day,” Walsh added.

Matt Walsh further added that Kirk was not only a “ patriot” who “loved America” but also “fought for her every day.” In the podcaster’s words, Kirk died for America because his “central ambition was not for his own personal advancement” but for the “well-being and flourishing of this country,”

In his view, Charlie Kirk’s commitment to the slogan “Make America Great Again” was not superficial, it was his life’s mission.

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Addresses Turning Point USA Summit - Source: Getty

Matt Walsh then highlighted Kirk’s devotion to his family, reminding listeners that Kirk was both a loving husband and father,

The podcaster also weighed in on the circumstances of Kirk’s assassination, calling it both tragic and symbolic.He noted how Kirk died while doing what he had always done, i.e engaging in open debate.

Unlike others in the political space, Walsh also noted, Charlie Kirk did not shout down opponents or resort to insults; instead, he welcomed “free and civil debate.” According to Walsh, since Charlie Kirk was someone who “invited everyone to come and speak to him to prove him wrong”, he was assassinated.

“He was too widely beloved, especially among the younger generations. So they killed him. I can only be honest with you in this moment and tell you that um that um I am sad, I am heartbroken and I am full of rage,” Matt Walsh remarked.

The prime suspect involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination has been apprehended and is being kept under special watch in a Utah jail. However, the investigation into the suspect's motive remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, Matt Walsh is busy with his daily podcast, The Matt Walsh Show.

