What did Bobby Vylan say about Charlie Kirk? Piers Morgan calls him "lying pr*ck" after punk rap vocalist denies celebrating activist's death

Bobby Vylan, one half of the punk-rap group Bob Vylan, is the subject of renewed uproar after he made controversial remarks about the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a show in Amsterdam. Media figures, including Piers Morgan, wasted no time in condemning the comments, leading to a strong denial from the band's lead singer, Bobby Vylan. The incident began at a performance at Club Paradiso. While on stage, Bobby Vylan dedicated a song to Charlie Kirk, who was killed in a shooting at a Utah university on September 10. Addressing the crowd, Vylan stated:"I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of sh*t of a human being. The pronouns was/were. 'Cause if you chat sh*t, you will get banged. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk, you piece of sh*t."Videos from the performance were circulated online quickly, creating backlash from those who took those comments to mean that Vylan rejoiced in the political commentator's death. In light of the increased backlash, Bobby Vylan uploaded a video on social media where he denied a "celebration," stating,"At no point during yesterday's show was Charlie Kirk's death celebrated...If it was, go find me a quote. Go find me something that proves that we were celebrating his death. You're not going to find it because it didn't happen."He went on to suggest that the negative coverage arose from a reporter who "came with the sole purpose of finding something to report." However, he did admit to calling Kirk a "piece of sh*t." This explanation did little to subdue the outrage. Journalist Piers Morgan responded to Vylan's denial on X on September 15, writing, "You lying pr*ck. We all saw and heard what you said." This public rebuke from Piers Morgan only served to escalate the story, adding to the permanent rift between the punk artist and his critics.Bobby Vylan's past Glastonbury controversy recalled amid new remarksThis is not the first time that Bob Vylan has received criticism for their comments on stage. After Bobby Vylan performed at Glastonbury in June 2025, where they led chants for the "death" of the Israel Defence Forces, police launched an investigation, with the BBC's Director General saying the comments were "antisemitic" and "deeply disturbing." The BBC also issued an apology. However, Vylan maintained that his comments at Glastonbury were neither antisemitic nor criminal. The Amsterdam music venue, Club Paradiso, put out a statement defending artistic expression. They recognized the comments were "undoubtedly controversial" but also pointed out that punk music has a long tradition of voicing anger and injustice "without filter."Other venues in the Netherlands have also supported the duo, confirming that their shows will go ahead as scheduled.