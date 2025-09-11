"Utterly disgusting": Piers Morgan slams "‘kind tolerant’ liberals" for allegedly "celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder" after latter is shot dead

Piers Morgan weighed in on the online reaction to the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, in what authorities described as an apparent targeted assassination.On September 11, Morgan reposted a video originally shared by the X account Wall Street Apes and criticized “kind tolerant” liberals for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death.“Seeing so many clips/posts of supposedly ‘kind tolerant’ liberals gleefully celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder. They’re so utterly disgusting,” Piers Morgan wrote.Morgan’s remarks came as a response to a TikTok video that he (and X user Wall Street Apes) had shared. The TikTok was posted by user Angleasrightofficial, and in the video, Angela invoked Kirk’s past stance on gun violence.“Live by the sword, die by the sword. He did say that gun deaths were an acceptable side effect of gun rights,” she said.The comment referred to Kirk’s 2023 statements following the Covenant School mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, where three children and three adults were killed. At the time, Kirk argued that such tragedies were an unavoidable consequence of preserving Second Amendment rights.“Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty… So we need to be very clear that you’re not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen. You could significantly reduce them through having more fathers in the home, by having more armed guards in front of schools,” Kirk had said at the time.Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah Valley University eventCharlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah Valley University event (Image via Getty Images)Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk died on Wednesday, September 10, after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was 31 years old.Kirk had been speaking as part of his organization’s “The American Comeback Tour” when the attack took place. According to a CBS News report, about 3,000 people were in attendance at the outdoor event when a single gunshot rang out, the Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed.A video from the event showed Kirk participating in his well-known “Prove Me Wrong” debate, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views, when the fatal shot was fired. Other videos and eyewitness accounts confirmed that after he was hit, Kirk recoiled in his chair, with blood visible on his neck.&quot;I heard a loud shot, a loud bang and then I saw his body actually - in slow motion - kind of fall over,&quot; one eyewitness told reporters (as per BBC News report dated September 11, 2025)As per the CBS News report, officials have confirmed that Charlie Kirk was struck shortly after 12 p.m. local time, and authorities described the shooting as a “targeted attack.”Investigators believe that the gunman fired from the roof of a nearby building. Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason confirmed in a press conference that “only one shot was fired, and Kirk was the sole victim.”Multiple active crime scenes remained under investigation based on the suspect’s movements and the location of the shooting. Two individuals were initially taken into custody as possible suspects, but officials later clarified that neither was connected to the attack. One was charged with obstruction by Utah Valley University police, but both were cleared of involvement.The tragedy drew swift reactions nationwide. US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social:“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” (as per CBS News)The FBI also shared a statement, confirming that its Salt Lake City field office “responded immediately” to the shooting, with “full resources devoted to this investigation,” including “tactical, operational, investigative and intelligence.”On September 10, evening, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil at the Utah State Capitol, organized by members of the Utah House of Representatives. Republican Rep. Karianne Lisonbee told KUTV that the event transcended party lines:“This was Republicans, Democrats, and everybody coming together, denouncing this senseless violence that took Charlie’s life.”At the vigil, Kirk was remembered as a passionate but polarizing political figure who built a career giving a voice to conservative youth, but whose life was cut short by gun- violence.At present, Charlie Kirk’s assassination case is under active investigation. On late Wednesday, authorities also confirmed that a “manhunt” for the shooter was still underway.