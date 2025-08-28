  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "So utterly sickening": Piers Morgan reacts after harrowing mass shooting at US Catholic school kills two toddlers & injures several others

"So utterly sickening": Piers Morgan reacts after harrowing mass shooting at US Catholic school kills two toddlers & injures several others

By Shayari Roy
Published Aug 28, 2025 09:20 GMT