"Wish more people understood": Perez Hilton reacts after Maren Morris claims a fan groped her during latest meet-and-greet

In his blog on August 24, Perez Hilton voiced his displeasure over country music artist Maren Morris's claim of being groped. The 35-year-old Grammy winner shared on her Instagram Story on Friday, August 22, that a fan inappropriately touched her during a meet-and-greet before a concert on her Dreamsicle Tour. Her claims have sparked discussions about how far fans can go in their interactions with celebrities. According to her Instagram Story, the groping incident occurred before her show. &quot;Hi y’all. Tonight’s show was so fun, but someone grabbed my a*s during [the] meet-and-greet before the show,&quot; Maren Morris wrote.In his blog, Perez Hilton noted that some common boundaries needed to be respected, writing,&quot;Seems pretty simple to us. Just wish more people understood that message implicitly without having to be told not to grab some total stranger’s a*s. Even if that stranger is a celebrity. Ugh.&quot;Hilton's response addressed his view on the importance of personal space regardless of someone's fame, and contributed to the broader conversation about acceptable behavior at fan events, where enthusiasm never overrides consent.Maren Morris receives support, continues tour after incident View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the incident, Maren Morris clarified that she would not cancel any upcoming fan meet-and-greets. &quot;I’m going to continue them because one person shouldn’t ruin it for everyone,” she told her followers.Maren Morris, in her statement, provided clear guidance on how to behave, balancing approachability with her personal boundaries.“Please know I’m there to connect, share, hug, all the things, but please don’t override someone’s personal space. Love you,” she wrote.The incident occurred during her tour stop in Highland Park, Illinois, although she did not identify the person involved. Fans rallied around her and offered strong support. They voiced outrage over the violation and praised her handling of the situation.This isn’t the first time Maren Morris has used her voice to fight important battles. Over the past few years, she has been very open about her personal life, such as her divorce and coming out as bisexual, and she has been willing to discuss these topics publicly. Most recently, in 2022, she responded to Brittany Aldean with her &quot;Insurrection Barbie&quot; clapback, which she says she has no regrets about. The Dreamsicle Tour, which started in May to promote her latest studio album, D R E A M S I C L E, will run through the U.S. until October before heading to Europe. Morris has made it clear she won’t let disrespectful fans take away from the experience for those who are respectful.