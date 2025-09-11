  • home icon
  "I can't process this": Candace Owens calls for prayers for Charlie Kirk after 31-year-old is shot dead at Utah Valley University

"I can’t process this": Candace Owens calls for prayers for Charlie Kirk after 31-year-old is shot dead at Utah Valley University

By Diana George
Modified Sep 11, 2025 06:02 GMT
Milwaukee Prepares For The Republican National Convention - Source: Getty
Conservative commentator Candace Owens was one of many national figures expressing shock and grief over the death of Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot and killed at an event in Utah on Wednesday at the age of 31.

The incident occurred just after 12 p.m. local time on September 7 at Utah Valley University in Orem, where Kirk was on campus making a stop on his organization's visit, The American Comeback Tour.

He was hosting a "Prove Me Wrong" debate, one of his signature events where he debates with students, when a single gunshot rang out. Video of the incident shows Kirk moving back in his seat, slumped over with blood pouring from his neck, and chaos erupting in front of approximately 3,000 in attendance.

As soon as the news broke, Candace Owens, another prominent conservative voice, immediately took to X. She first implored the public to pray for Kirk, writing,

“Everyone please stop what you are doing and pray for Charlie Kirk. Please."

Then, after the death of Kirk was confirmed by President Donald Trump, Owens tweeted:

“I can’t process this."
Manhunt underway after conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot

Charlie Kirk was a prominent American conservative activist and commentator, known for co-founding Turning Point USA in 2012. As CEO of the organization, he focused on educating high school and college students about conservative principles.

Kirk has been an ardent and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, hosting a popular daily talk show and maintaining a large social media following. He became a well-known and sometimes controversial public figure because of his "Prove Me Wrong" campus tours.

Authorities classified the assault as a “targeted” shooting. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared the assassination of Charlie Kirk a “political assassination."

According to authorities, the gunman shot from the top of a building at the nearby campus, the Losee Center. After initial reports indicating a suspect in custody, the FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety put out information that the two people who were detained had no connection to the shooting.

One of them was charged with obstruction, while the other was released after being questioned. An active manhunt for the shooter was still ongoing as of Wednesday evening.

Kirk's sudden demise sparked outrage in the political world, with condemnations from everybody in the political sphere. President Trump, who verified Charlie Kirk's death on Truth Social, declared that U.S. flags should be flown at half-mast and called him "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk." Former Presidents Biden and Obama both made statements condemning political violence.

Vice President JD Vance, who described an eight-year friendship with Kirk, stated that the activist had lobbied for him to be Trump's running mate. He said Kirk had not only helped him win the 2024 election, but also for "staffing the whole government."

Investigators continue their search for the shooter. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Diana George
