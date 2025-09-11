What did Charlie Kirk say in his last podcast episode? Final show appearance explored as conservative activist and Trump ally shot dead in Utah 

Right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during an appearance at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10. He was an ally of Donald Trump and the founder of Turning Point USA.

Ad

Kirk was known to work on mobilizing young Republicans and spreading the right conservative ideas. He also ran a podcast named The Charlie Kirk Show, and the last episode was released on Tuesday, September 9. The episode was titled, What Does "Phillies Karen" Say About American Men?

In the episode, Kirk talks about the viral incident from the Philadelphia Phillies' clash against the Miami Marlins at the LoanDepot Park on September 5. A fan named Drew Feltwell attended the game with his wife and two children. He secured a ball after Harrison Bader hit a home run and gave the ball to his son.

Ad

Trending

However, a woman came aggressively towards Feltwell and started screaming and demanding the ball. Feltwell took the ball from his son and gave it to the woman. People on social media have labeled the woman "Phillies Karen".

Charlie Kirk spoke about this incident on his podcast and asserted that the father should not have given away the ball. He welcomed American conservative commentator Jack Posobiec on his show. As they discussed the incident in detail, Kirk said about Feltwell:

Ad

"This father obviously has emotional stability problems. You could tell that he's got something off about him. But you can see it. No one acts like this, so I think you could tell there's something wrong with him. And it's not even a matter of de-escalation, just the way he did his hands. There's the little shimmy shake, he's got maybe a little Asperger type thing."

Ad

"And I'm not accusing him. You just kind of tell there's something that's not quite right there. It's not a normal reaction," he added.

Kirk and Posobiec further discuss the incident and talk about how Feltwell should not have given the woman the ball. Posobiec said that he should have just sat down and let the security deal with things.

However, in an interview with NBC Philadelphia, Feltwell said he just wanted to de-escalate the moment. Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins gave Feltwell and his family a goodie bag after the match, while Harrison Bader gave his son a signed bat.

Ad

Also Read: “Disgusting behaviour” “Justice served!” - Phillies fans slam woman for forcing kid to give up Harrison Bader’s HR ball in ugly confrontation

More about Charlie Kirk's shooting at college event

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk was shot, reportedly in the neck, at Utah Valley University on Wednesday while he was on stage. Soon after the shooting, the US President Donald Trump announced his death, posting on Truth Social:

Ad

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Ad

FBI Director Kash Patel reported on X (formerly Twitter) that they arrested a suspect after the incident. However, a couple of hours later, he announced the released of the suspect following an interrogation.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, his daughter, and his son.

Also Read: "It's terrorism": Streamers react to Charlie Kirk being killed in a shooting in Utah

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More