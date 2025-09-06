  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Disgusting behaviour” “Justice served!” - Phillies fans slam woman for forcing kid to give up Harrison Bader’s HR ball in ugly confrontation

“Disgusting behaviour” “Justice served!” - Phillies fans slam woman for forcing kid to give up Harrison Bader’s HR ball in ugly confrontation

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 06, 2025 04:26 GMT
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
Phillies fans slam woman for forcing kid to give up Harrison Bader’s HR ball in ugly confrontation - Source: Imagn

Things got heated between two Philadelphia Phillies fans in the stands of LoanDepot Park after Harrison Bader hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of Friday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Ad

The baseball dropped in the stands, and as a woman was searching for it under the seats, a man came up, took the ball, and gave it to a kid, presumably his son/relative. This left the woman furious as she went back to the person and took the ball away with her, leaving the kid in tears.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The incident sparked outrage among the netizens, who slammed the lady for forcing the kid to give up the ball.

"That Karen needs to be banned from the stadium. Disgusting behavior stealing a ball from a child," one fan reacted.
Ad
"Karen loses!" one fan commented.
"Gave it away? He had it stolen from his hands. Justice for this boy!" one fan wrote.

After the 9-3 win, Harrison Bader met the kid and gave him a new, autographed baseball bat. Seeing the gesture, one fan added:

"Justice served!!!"
Ad
"I suspect the woman approached the boy and insisted he give her the bat as well," one fan shared a hilarious reaction.

One fan commended the Phillies and the Marlins staff for making it up to the kid.

"Well done to the @Marlins staff and the @Phillies for making what could have been a horrible memory for this kid, into something he will never forget for a positive reason!" the fan wrote.
Ad
"This is what baseball is about. America’s greatest pass time for a reason! Good things still happen folks! Good things ahead! ⚾️" another fan added.

Marlins treated the young fan with baseball goodies after he gave up Harrison Bader's HR ball

A couple of innings after the incident in the fourth, a Marlins staff member approached the kid and his family with baseball goodies. It included multiple t-shirts and other baseball gear to make up for the unfortunate situation.

Ad

This and Harrison Bader's gesture made for a heartwarming moment as fans on the internet rejoiced with voices of appreciation and justice.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications