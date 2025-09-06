“Disgusting behaviour” “Justice served!” - Phillies fans slam woman for forcing kid to give up Harrison Bader’s HR ball in ugly confrontation

Things got heated between two Philadelphia Phillies fans in the stands of LoanDepot Park after Harrison Bader hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of Friday's game against the Miami Marlins.The baseball dropped in the stands, and as a woman was searching for it under the seats, a man came up, took the ball, and gave it to a kid, presumably his son/relative. This left the woman furious as she went back to the person and took the ball away with her, leaving the kid in tears.The incident sparked outrage among the netizens, who slammed the lady for forcing the kid to give up the ball.&quot;That Karen needs to be banned from the stadium. Disgusting behavior stealing a ball from a child,&quot; one fan reacted.Juju @JujutalksballLINK@JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ @Phillies That Karen needs to be banned from the stadium. Disgusting behavior stealing a ball from a child.&quot;Karen loses!&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Gave it away? He had it stolen from his hands. Justice for this boy!&quot; one fan wrote.After the 9-3 win, Harrison Bader met the kid and gave him a new, autographed baseball bat. Seeing the gesture, one fan added:&quot;Justice served!!!&quot;Grand Canyon State Sports @GCStateSportsLINK@JomboyMedia @Phillies Justice served!!!&quot;I suspect the woman approached the boy and insisted he give her the bat as well,&quot; one fan shared a hilarious reaction.One fan commended the Phillies and the Marlins staff for making it up to the kid.&quot;Well done to the @Marlins staff and the @Phillies for making what could have been a horrible memory for this kid, into something he will never forget for a positive reason!&quot; the fan wrote.&quot;This is what baseball is about. America’s greatest pass time for a reason! Good things still happen folks! Good things ahead! ⚾️&quot; another fan added.Marlins treated the young fan with baseball goodies after he gave up Harrison Bader's HR ballA couple of innings after the incident in the fourth, a Marlins staff member approached the kid and his family with baseball goodies. It included multiple t-shirts and other baseball gear to make up for the unfortunate situation.This and Harrison Bader's gesture made for a heartwarming moment as fans on the internet rejoiced with voices of appreciation and justice.