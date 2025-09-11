"Help in trouble": Charlie Kirk's wife Erika Kirk posts Biblical verse hours before former's assassination: Details explored

The right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk was killed in a shooting on September 10, while he was hosting an event at Utah Valley University. President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death in a Truth Social post and extended his sympathies to Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, and his family.Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika Kirk, remained firm believers in the Bible and often shared biblical values online. A couple of hours before Kirk was shot at on the university campus, Erika Kirk posted a biblical verse.&quot;Psalm 46:1 - God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.Erika Kirk @MrsErikaKirkLINKPsalm 46:1 - God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.People have been sending their condolences on Erika Kirk’s post. However, comments from Erika on her husband's shooting have yet to come.More about Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe right-wing activist and former Miss Arizona USA winner, Erika Frantzve Kirk, got engaged in 2020 and tied the nuptial knot in 2021. Kirk's wife had shared the stage with him on several occasions and also appeared on his podcasts, echoing the same thoughts.According to her website, Erika Kirk was an NCAA Women's Basketball Athlete at Regis University. She completed her degree in Political Science and International Relations at Arizona State University. She went on to pursue a Juris Master's in American Legal Studies from Liberty University. The website says that she is currently pursuing her doctorate in Biblical Studies at Liberty University.Erika Kirk's website describes her in the following words:&quot;Erika Kirk is a driven social entrepreneur, passionate ministry leader, and woman of deep faith whose life has been shaped by her global experiences and unwavering commitment to purpose.&quot;It continued,&quot;From New York City to China, Erika has worked in the entertainment industry as a model, actress, and casting director, all while remaining grounded in her Christian faith. Her bold spirit and belief in God's guidance have propelled her to pursue various impactful ventures.&quot;Erika Kirk runs the BIBLEin365 ministry program, which is aimed at engaging people with scriptures daily. Charlie Kirk's wife also has her own devotional podcast, Midweek Rise Up. The multi-hyphenate also founded a &quot;faith-based&quot; clothing brand, Proclaim. The 2012 Miss Arizona winner has remained an advocate of balancing career and family.&quot;Above all, Erika cherishes her role as the wife of Charlie Kirk and the mother of their precious son and daughter,&quot; her website read.Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk have two children. The couple shared many family moments online but never revealed the faces and names of their children.Also read: &quot;Will never unsee that&quot;:Candace Owens reacts to AI-generated photo that allegedly turned Brigitte Macron's brother Jean-Michel Trogneux &quot;into a woman&quot;Following the tragic incident, people across the world have been sending their prayers and sympathy to Kirk's family. From politicians to some celebrities, including those who hold different opinions, mourned the activist's death.At the time of writing this, the shooter is currently at large, and the motive of the shooting is unknown.Read more: &quot;Red flag territory&quot;: Perez Hilton reacts after Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones' &quot;controversial&quot; take about interacting with 12-year-old fan