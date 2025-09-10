"Red flag territory": Perez Hilton reacts after Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones' "controversial" take about interacting with 12-year-old fan

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has now reacted to Catherine Zeta-Jones’ comment about a teenage fan, which has already been drawing scrutiny online.

The actress appeared on the September 4 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the second season of Wednesday. During the interview, Catherine Zeta-Jones stated that her role as Morticia Addams gained her new generation fans and shared an incident about meeting a 12-year-old boy.

"I’ve got this new generation of fans. I was hitting golf balls with Michael the other day on the driving range—I was practicing. And this really cute 12-year-old boy came up and asked for my autograph, and it was, like, really cute. He was, like, really cute. And then I went, ‘Ha ha! When I’m 70, this cute little boy will be, like, 33,'" Jones added.

Perez Hilton blogged about the Chicago star's comment on September 9. The blogger noted that Catherine Zeta-Jones' "controversial" clip had been making the rounds on the internet, and many blasted the actress for her statement. Hilton also gave his reaction to it and wrote,

"The cuteness quickly moved into red flag territory for many viewers when she let out an eyebrow-raising joke about their age difference while smirking... Suggesting they’ll be the right ages then?"

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton 'Creepy' Catherine Zeta-Jones Blasted For 'Inappropriate' Story About 12-Year-Old Fan! 🔗

During the interview, Seth Meyers asked Jones if her husband, Michael Douglas, could tell when she did "math in her head like that." The host jokingly added that it was fine as long as the actor did not give her number to kids when "they’re 12." Jones immediately reminded Meyers of the age difference between her and Douglas.

Perez Hilton scrutinized her response while noting that she married Michael Douglas in 2000 when she was 30 and her husband was 55.

"So yes, age gaps aren’t anything new to her. But she was an adult when they met. It’s a completely different ball game when the younger party is a literal child at first!" the blogger added.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared her fangirl moment with Lady Gaga

During her interview with Seth Myers, Jones shared her experience meeting Lady Gaga while shooting Wednesday. Lady Gaga made a guest appearance in an episode of Season 2 of the show. When the host asked Jones about meeting Gaga, she recounted her fangirl moment.

"I was like a 14-year-old. Do you know what I was like? I was like a sedated Beatles fan from 1961. All I wanted to do was scream and say, 'I love you.' And I had to be really, like, 'very nice to meet you.' And inside, everything was bursting," Catherine Zeta-Jones said.

The Mask of Zorro star called Lady Gaga the "talent of our generation." Jones noted that despite her "diminutive," "petite" stature, she carried immense talent.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, a mother of two, shared that her children called her to confirm if Lady Gaga would be appearing on Wednesday. She said that they were a little “bummed” that she hadn’t told them earlier.

"Oh, yeah, I didn't tell you because I'm a really good student. And when somebody tells me not to say anything, I completely don't do it. No, they were a little bummed that I didn't say," Jones recalled.

The first part of Wednesday's second season was released on August 6. The second part of the new season dropped on September 3. The season is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

