"What a shocker": Perez Hilton reacts after reports suggest dismembered body in D4vd's Tesla didn't belong to singer: Details explored

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on reports that the dismembered body that had been discovered in a car registered to rising music star D4vd, did not belong to the singer. Reacting to this news update in his September 10, 2025, website article, Hilton wrote:

“As of now, it’s not clear how the car ended up in impound. Did he lend it to someone? Was it stolen? Either way, what a shocker for the artist!”

For context, on September 9, 2025, NBC News reported that a badly decomposed body wrapped in plastic had been discovered in a Tesla at a Los Angeles impound lot.

Because the Tesla was registered to D4vd, many fans feared the worst and speculated online that the singer himself might have been the victim. However, in his website article, Hilton pushed back on that narrative, breaking down the developing case. He reassured fans that law enforcement had confirmed that the singer was not the deceased.

“We have an update in the disturbing and mysterious case surrounding D4vd. And it’s good news for anyone who feared the worst for the singer’s safety,” Hilton remarked.

The podcaster further noted that although the police had traced the Tesla to D4vd, the body’s identity was “yet to be released publicly.” He added that “early reports” offered no indication the singer was involved in the “gory finding, if any.” He also pointed out that the advanced state of decomposition could delay identification even further.

Hilton also reinforced the Romantic Homicide singer's well-being by citing his active Instagram presence. He further cited a TMZ report from September 9 that confirmed that the singer was “alive and well.”

Perez Hilton then reported that the singer himself had no knowledge of the decomposed body being in his car and was not even in California at the time of its discovery. The singer was on tour in Minneapolis and was not expected back in the state until September 19, 2025.

“We imagine he must not be a person of interest if he’s being allowed to continue his tour?” Hilton remarked.

What else do we know about the decomposed body found in singer D4vd’s Tesla?

D4vd at 2025 Coachella (Image via Getty Images)

Authorities in Los Angeles are currently investigating the grim discovery of a decomposed body found inside a Tesla registered to rising music artist D4vd.

According to the NBC News report dated September 9, 2025, the vehicle was impounded after a local resident reported that it had been abandoned on a neighborhood street for two days. It was later towed to Hollywood Tow, located near Mansfield Avenue and Romaine Street.

On the afternoon of September 8, tow yard staff called police after noticing a foul odor coming from the trunk. Responding officers discovered a decomposed body inside a bag placed in the trunk of the Tesla.Video footage obtained from the scene of crime showed the car cordoned off with yellow police tape as investigators examined the scene.

As per the same NBC report, on September 9, detectives confirmed they were treating the matter as a death investigation.

A spokesperson for the singer also released a statement acknowledging the shocking situation.

“(D4vd) has been informed about what’s happened, and although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Universal Music Group, parent company of Interscope Records, redirected inquiries related to this case to D4vd's attorney.

Additionally., this discovery drew further attention when, on September 9, another body was located at a separate Los Angeles tow yard. Scorched human remains were found inside a burned blue Honda Civic near Gage Street and Western Avenue, about seven miles south of Hollywood.

As speculation mounted about whether the two incidents were linked, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish addressed the matter directly.

“At this point in the investigation there is no known connection between the two cases,” she stated (as per NBC News).

The circumstances surrounding the decomposed body in D4vd’s Tesla remain under active investigation. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old singer, who recently released his debut album WITHERED in April 2025, is currently on a world tour spanning 15 countries.

