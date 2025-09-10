What happened to D4vd? Investigation explored as Crocs and Hollister remove singer from campaign after a woman’s body was found in his Tesla 

Crocs and Hollister have removed D4vd from their latest campaign after an investigation involving the singer regarding a woman's death. A body was found in a car registered to him in Hollywood on Monday, September 8.As per TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department found a body in a body bag in an impounded Tesla car in a tow yard in Hollywood on Monday. The LA County Medical Examiner identified the body as a female with a height of 5 feet 1 inch and a tattoo on her right finger that says &quot;Shh...&quot;The authorities also reported that the car in question is registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The singer is fully cooperating with the authorities, as his representative told NBC News Los Angeles:&quot;D4vd has been informed about what's happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.&quot;However, this has led to Crocs and Hollister dropping him from their new campaign. In a joint statement, the two brands told Footwear News on Tuesday:“We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues.&quot;They have removed all images of Burke from their channels, but the new product is still available.D4vd's World Tour continues as planned despite the case2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)The singer released his debut studio album, Withered, on April 25 this year. It features 15 tracks and reached No. 3 on the US Top Rock &amp; Alternative Albums chart by Billboard. Burke is currently touring with the album. It started on August 5 this year and will continue until December 2025.The Here With Me singer will next perform at the Truman in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 10. There has been no communication from the singer or his team about a potential postponement or cancellation following the aforementioned case.The Withered Tour will end at the Festival Hall in Melbourne, Australia, on December 10 this year. Tickets can be purchased through the singer's official website or Ticketmaster. Also Read: Kai Cenat receives plaque from D4vd for helping his song reach triple platinum, claims the Twitch starMore about the collaboration between Crocs and Hollister, featuring D4vdOn September 2, Crocs and Hollister released a collaboration between them, introducing a new product, the 'Classic Unfurgettable Crocs'. It featured Crocs' Classic Unforgettable Crocs with Hollister's fleece upon it. They used D4vd in their campaign for the collaboration.The Chief Marketing Officer of Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Co., Carey Collins Krug, said about the collaboration (via Footwear News):“As the go-to brand for the softest fleece, it only made sense to team up with Crocs, the go-to for comfort footwear. Together we’ve created the ultimate head-to-toe look for our Gen Z customer — truly something out of a dream.”“This collaboration is special because it’s born directly from knowing our customers so well. The dreamscape continues to celebrate Hollister Feel Good Fest ethos, while the patterns and colorways were inspired by what we know she and he love: bows, florals and Y2K details for her, camo and utility for him, and cozy, on-trend looks for all,” he added.The collaboration features one clog for women and one for men, both with Hollister's Feel Good Fabric. The women's version features a Y2K-inspired clog with a lilac and white bow print. The men's version comes in camo and also has a zip-up bag and a carabiner.Also Read: Epic Games announces official Fortnite anthem by d4vd