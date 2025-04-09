Kai Cenat receives plaque from D4vd for helping his song reach triple platinum, claims the Twitch star

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat received a large package from singer and songwriter David “D4vd” during a livestream on April 8, 2025. Upon unboxing the gift in front of his audience, the content creator was surprised to see a plaque with his name on it. The artist thanked Kai for reacting to his song Romantic Homicide and making it viral.

Ad

Kai Cenat said he would put up the plaque in his room and gave the singer a shoutout. The streamer explained why he received the plaque, saying:

“He came up to me during the Streamy Awards and said my reaction to his song changed his life forever.”

The content creator showed off a note that came with the package, and it said:

“It was only right to send you a plaque that now that Romantic Homicide is a 3x platinum. Appreciate you forever bro -D4vd.”

Ad

Trending

How Kai Cenat helped D4vd become famous

Expand Tweet

Ad

D4vd gave an interview to Triple J Radio, where he revealed details about how he started his career:

“The videos I would post on YouTube would get copyright striked because the music I would use my videos were mainstream radio music and etc. I cried to my mom about it and she said, ‘If you’re not making money how about you make your own song?’ I was like ‘I could probably do that.’”

Ad

The artist started making his own music and used it in his Fortnite montages. His song Romantic Homicide blew up after Kai Cenat reacted to it. The artist has a YouTube video featuring a segment from Kai’s livestream where the content creator says:

“The person who made this song came to me during Streamys (Streamy Awards), and he said I was the reason he blew up. Chat, with y’all power we react to the song one time in a Discord. After we reacted to it, he blew. He said ‘bro I’m at the Streamys because with you.” I said ‘bro, what.’ I went to my messages, bro. Salute to him, bro. I wish the best for him, bro. Bro, he’s actually very talented, bro.”

Ad

Ad

D4vd has worked with popular content creators like Pokimane and Jasontheween. He also has a background in Fortnite, and Epic Games even collaborated with the singer in the game last year.

In other news, Kai Cenat was recently banned on Twitch after a hacking controversy. The streamer lost access to some of his social media accounts after a security breach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More