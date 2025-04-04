  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Been waiting on this update": Fans react as Kai Cenat's account gets unbanned after hacking controversy

"Been waiting on this update": Fans react as Kai Cenat's account gets unbanned after hacking controversy

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Apr 04, 2025 19:32 GMT
Restoration of Kai Cenat
Restoration of Kai Cenat's account on Twitch has invited reactions from netizens (Image via @Kaimafiaupdates/X)

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's Twitch account has been unbanned on the Amazon-owned platform after being hacked recently. His YouTube account was hacked as well, with the same individual being responsible for hacking both accounts.

Ad

Kai Cenat's Twitch account was compromised on April 3, 2025, and the hacker, supposedly an individual named "Sava," replaced both the Twitch account's profile photo and the banner before it was subsequently banned. The hacker also seemingly removed the VODs and the highlights before the ban was enforced.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since the unban, the account has been accessible to the public, currently standing at 10.5 million followers. Fans have been reacting enthusiastically to the news of the account finally getting restored, with many stating they had been waiting for its return:

"I haven’t closed Twitter since he got banned, been waiting on this update," wrote X user @JJroobs
"He better stream tonight," wrote X user @supremeredd24
Ad
"Back like nothing happened," wrote X user @sainthayez
"Finallyyy," wrote X user @AliviaIngram1
"DEMON HOME," wrote X user @Queenflaair

What are the apparent changes in Kai Cenat's Twitch account after its restoration?

Kai's Twitch account seems to have returned to normal after being restored, with the profile photo and the banner being changed back to Kai Cenat's typical ones. However, the most noticeable change seems to have been the massive drop in following, with the streamer seemingly losing nearly 6 million followers since the hacking.

Some users have pointed out that they had to refollow the streamer since the hacking. However, the exact reason behind the loss in followers has not officially been clarified. Apart from this, the Twitch channel no longer features any VODs, with only popular clips being available for watching.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी