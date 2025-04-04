"Been waiting on this update": Fans react as Kai Cenat's account gets unbanned after hacking controversy

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's Twitch account has been unbanned on the Amazon-owned platform after being hacked recently. His YouTube account was hacked as well, with the same individual being responsible for hacking both accounts.

Kai Cenat's Twitch account was compromised on April 3, 2025, and the hacker, supposedly an individual named "Sava," replaced both the Twitch account's profile photo and the banner before it was subsequently banned. The hacker also seemingly removed the VODs and the highlights before the ban was enforced.

Since the unban, the account has been accessible to the public, currently standing at 10.5 million followers. Fans have been reacting enthusiastically to the news of the account finally getting restored, with many stating they had been waiting for its return:

"I haven’t closed Twitter since he got banned, been waiting on this update," wrote X user @JJroobs

"He better stream tonight," wrote X user @supremeredd24

"Back like nothing happened," wrote X user @sainthayez

What are the apparent changes in Kai Cenat's Twitch account after its restoration?

Kai's Twitch account seems to have returned to normal after being restored, with the profile photo and the banner being changed back to Kai Cenat's typical ones. However, the most noticeable change seems to have been the massive drop in following, with the streamer seemingly losing nearly 6 million followers since the hacking.

Some users have pointed out that they had to refollow the streamer since the hacking. However, the exact reason behind the loss in followers has not officially been clarified. Apart from this, the Twitch channel no longer features any VODs, with only popular clips being available for watching.

