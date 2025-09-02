Epic Games announces official Fortnite anthem by d4Vd

By Sayendra Basu
Published Sep 02, 2025 22:19 GMT
Fortnite anthem by d4Vd
Epic Games teases official Fortnite anthem by d4Vd (Image via X/Fortnite)

Epic Games has just announced the release of the official Fortnite anthem in collaboration with global music star d4Vd. The developers posted a teaser where they revealed the partnership to bring the first official tune of the game since its release.

Here's everything you need to know about the official Fortnite anthem by d4Vd.

Epic Games teases upcoming official Fortnite anthem by d4Vd

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games has just announced the release of its first official anthem. The track is produced and sung by global music sensation dv4d, who rose to popularity due to his songs such as Romantic Homicide and Here With Me that went viral on social media since 2023.

The anthem is titled 'Locked & Loaded' and is set to be released on all streaming platforms on September 3, 2025, at 8 PM ET. Here's the timing across major time zones:

America

  • ET (Eastern Time): Wednesday, September 3, 8:00 pm
  • PT (Pacific Time): Wednesday, September 3, 5:00 pm

Europe

  • UTC/GMT: Thursday, September 4, 12:00 am
  • CEST (Central Europe, summer): Thursday, September 4, 2:00 am

Asia

  • IST (India): Thursday, September 4, 5:30 am
  • CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Thursday, September 4, 8:00 am
  • KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Thursday, September 4, 9:00 am

Australia / Oceania

  • AEST (Australia East, winter): Thursday, September 4, 10:00 am
  • NZST (New Zealand, winter): Thursday, September 4, 12:00 pm

The release of the official anthem would be d4vd's second collaboration with the game. Earlier in Chapter 6 Season 2, he made his debut as part of d4vd's locker bundle that featured an Emote based on his hit song 'Feel It'. Now, the release of the song could pave the way for future partnerships, including an icon series Outfit.

The 'Locked & Loaded' official anthem will be available to watch on all platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Apple Music, and more. D4vd took to Instagram and shared images from the upcoming video with the following caption:

TOMORROW!! d4vd x Fortnite “Locked & Loaded” official Fortnite anthem / music video drops on all platforms at 5pm PT 💥 i started making music for my Fortnite montages 3 years ago man this is crazzzzyyyyyy thank u @fortnite 😭🙏
This is the first time the title is getting its own anthem, so it comes as no surprise that gamers are excited. With Chapter 6 Season 4 Shock 'N' Awesome underway, this new track will set the perfect mood for the loopers to dive in for a victory royale and squash some bugs along the way.

bell-icon Manage notifications