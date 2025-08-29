Mattel x Fortnite announces Masters of the Universe: He-Man Heroes UEFN experience

A new Mattel x Fortnite collaboration has been announced in the form of a UEFN experience, allowing players to dive into a map based on the iconic world of He-Man. The Masters of the Universe: He-Man Heroes project immerses players into the world of Greyskull and the characters of Eternia.

Here's everything you need to know about the Mattel x Fortnite collaboration and the UEFN experience.

Mattel x Fortnite collaboration introduces new He-Man UEFN experience

The Mattel x Fortnite collaboration adds a unique UEFN experience based on the world of He-Man (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

A new Mattel x Fortnite collaboration introduces a brand-new UEFN experience, allowing players to dive into a world inspired by the iconic superhero He-Man. It is the first official entry for the toymaker in the Fortnite universe, introducing one of the flagship characters owned by the brand.

The UEFN experience can be accessed by searching “He-Man Heroes” or entering the Island Code “2416-8649-3961” in the Discover tab in Fortnite. This map can be played with up to five players and supports the new proximity chat feature, providing an immersive gameplay experience. While it is currently in early access, gamers can dive into the world now and check out the RPG map.

Interact with iconic characters from the Masters of the Universe in this Mattel x Fortnite UEFN collaboration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games/Mattel)

The RPG UEFN experience brings the iconic world of Eternia to life, allowing players to interact with and play alongside characters such as He-Man. Gamers begin with a single hero as they embark on an adventure to take down minions and other opponents, leveling up with each zone they clear.

Gradually, the fight expands and allows players to fight alongside heroes such as Teela-Na after using the Shards of Eternia to summon them. Gamers can fight these mobs at different arenas and collect fragments, which they can use to level up their hero and their stats. The mix of strategy and fluid gameplay makes it a great experience for fans of the Masters of the Universe.

