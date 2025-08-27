Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab: Everything you need to know

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 27, 2025 22:56 GMT
Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab (Image via YouTooz)

Epic Games has just announced an upcoming Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab, leaving fans excited. The developers have partnered with the popular collectible brand to launch an exclusive series of figurines based on the Hatsune Miku Outfits that made their way to the game recently.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab.

Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab introduces two exclusive collectibles

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games and Youtooz have just teased an upcoming Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab, launching on August 31, 2025. It will feature two collectibles based on the popular Outfits introduced in the game. The iconic Vocaloid star made her appearance in the game as the icon for Fortnite Festival Season 7, introducing an array of cosmetics and items.

Alongside many cosmetics, the collaboration had introduced two Outfit variants based on the iconic Vocaloid star — Neko Hatsune Miku and Brite Hatsune Miku. Now, Youtooz has partnered with Epic Games to bring collectibles based on these two popular skins. Both the Neko Hatsune Miku and Brite Hatsune Miku stand 4.6 inches tall and feature high-resolution designs that replicate the in-game Outfits.

The Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab features the two Outfit variants seen in the game (Image via YouTooz)

The Neko Hatsune Miku is decked in the signature cropped pink hoody that has a green trim and ‘01’ printed on the front. It also has a megaphone next to the hip of her pleated skirt and is contrasted by the knee-high socks that lead down to striped sneakers. The exterior of the packaging features light music notes, while the interior is covered in a teal to purple gradient.

Meanwhile, Brite Hatsune Miku is styled in a multicolored hoodie that has a pale purple trim and a rainbow printed on the front, paired with a purple hat with sunglasses on the front over her long ponytails. In a replication of the in-game style, she also has a Boogie Bomb strapped to the hip of her pleated skirt, which leads to the leggings ending in unique striped sneakers.

The Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab is based on the in-game Outfits (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Both of these collectibles in the Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab ship in a matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve and a custom-sized plastic protector to ensure it is protected from accidental damage. The unique design of the box makes it great for hobbyists as well as serious collectors.

The Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab also rewards players with in-game cosmetics (Image via YouTooz)

However, these two collectibles also come with digital cosmetics that can be redeemed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Brite Hatsune Miku Youtooz includes a code for the Brite Bomber Glider, while the Neko variant is bundled with a code for the Arcana Glider. The codes will be included in the box behind the figure and can be redeemed at the official site.

The unique design of the collectibles, based on the Fortnite Outfits paired with the free in-game cosmetics, makes the Fortnite Hatsune Miku x Youtooz collab a great collectible for fans of Fortnite and the iconic Vocaloid star.

