Epic Games reveals Gorillaz as Fortnite Festival Season 10 icons

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 25, 2025 15:16 GMT
Iconic virtual band Gorillaz are the Fortnite Festival Season 10 icons (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has just revealed iconic virtual band Gorillaz as the Fortnite Festival Season 10 icons, offering players a sneak peek at what to expect. Apart from a host of cosmetics and items, the season will also introduce a new main stage and an array of gameplay improvements.

Here's everything you need to know about Gorillaz as Fortnite Festival Season 10 icons.

Epic Games has just revealed iconic band Gorillaz as the Fortnite Festival Season 10 icons, set to arrive on August 26, 2025. The band is known for hits such as Feel Good Inc., Clint Eastwood, and other singles that have redefined modern music. As part of the collaboration, band members Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals arrive as the icons for this edition.

The collaboration will introduce an array of items based on band members Noodle and 2D, with items such as their Outfits paired with unique themed Back Blings, Emotes, and Guitars. The Fortnite Festival season 10 pass will also contain additional items such as Wraps and Mics to celebrate the partnership.

Fortnite Festival Season 10 introduces a major overhaul to the look of the Main Stage (Image via Epic Games)

Apart from the Outfits and cosmetics in the Item Shop and Festival pass, the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Main Stage will also get a major overhaul. The rework will introduce towering buildings, a street train, and other visual enhancements that capture the overarching identity of the iconic band and their genre-defining music.

The new season will also introduce an array of gameplay improvements to ensure players can experience all the new features seamlessly. The update will add "Good" notes, making it clearer when gamers are short of a "Perfect" hit. While it can be manually disabled, it offers a more engaging way to interact with each round.

Fortnite Festival Season 10 will introduce an array of cosmetics based on the iconic band (Image via Epic Games)

The design for lift notes will also be adjusted to ensure an easier understanding of when to press and to let go, making it hassle-free to handle each role as Lead, Drummer, or others. Additionally, players will also be able to sort their Music library based on Song Duration or Song Intensity. This major quality-of-life feature will make cataloguing and finding relevant tracks much easier.

