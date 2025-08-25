Epic Games reveals Fortnite One Punch Man collaboration

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 25, 2025 12:27 GMT
Fortnite One Punch Man collaboration
Epic Games reveals the Fortnite One Punch Man collaboration (Image via X/Fortnite)

Epic Games has finally revealed the much-awaited Fortnite One Punch Man collaboration, allowing players to get their first sneak peek of the iconic superhero. The official social media account on X posted a teaser, confirming long-standing leaks regarding the arrival of Saitama.

Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of the Fortnite One Punch Man collaboration.

Epic Games teases Fortnite One Punch Man collaboration

Epic Games has finally revealed the much-awaited Fortnite One Punch Man collaboration, allowing players a first look at the upcoming arrival of Saitama and his band of superheroes in the Item Shop. The official account posted on the social media platform X, confirming a long string of leaks and speculations surrounding their arrival.

The One Punch Man collaboration arrives in Fortnite on August 27, 2025. With less than 72 hours left for the partnership to make its way to the game, players are excited. Decryption of the assets should begin 24 hours before their arrival. The teaser reveals the Saitama Outfit in his iconic superhero costume, complete with the cape and the gloves.

Apart from the Saitama outfit, players can also expect related cosmetics and items such as Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Wraps to make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop as part of the One Punch Man collaboration. While there is no confirmation on the exact prices of the cosmetics, gamers should be able to buy individual items or get them as part of a bundle.

As part of the Fortnite One Punch Man collaboration, players should expect cosmetics based on other characters like Tatsumi, Fubuki, and even Genos to make their way to the game. Ranking as one of the most popular manga and anime adaptations, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games is adding the franchise to its ever-expanding bingo book of collaborations with brands and series.

