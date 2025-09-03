Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle leaked: Expected price and items

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 03, 2025 14:45 GMT
Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle
A Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle is making its way to the game (Image via Epic Games)

A Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle is on its way, and its contents have been decrypted based on the latest data mined by reputed leaker @SpushFNBR. With the collaboration being officially announced through a social media teaser, the developers are bringing in an array of cosmetics based on the iconic characters from the hit show.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @SpushFNBR. Readers are requested to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle release date

According to the leaks and game assets mined by @SpushFNBR, the Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle is set to make its way to the Item Shop on Friday, September 5, 2025, for the US and Saturday, September 6, 2025, for the EU. Additionally, the leaks suggest that decryption for the packs is set to begin in 24 hours.

Apart from Outfits based on the characters, players can expect an array of cosmetics such as themed Back Blings, Emotes, and more. While the items will be available in the bundle, gamers will be able to purchase items individually from the Item Shop listings as well.

Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle expected price and items

Based on the mined data by @SpushFNBR, an array of cosmetics based on the iconic duo Beavis and Butt-head could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full bundle is expected to be priced at 2600 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase items individually as well.

Here are all the items that players can expect as part of the Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop, based on the leaks:

  • Beavis Outfit (with selectable style): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • I am Cornholio! Emote
  • Butt-Head Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Talking Trashfire Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks
  • Portable Laugh Track Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks
  • Frog Baseball Bat Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
  • Flaming Newspaper Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
  • Death Rockers Emote: 500 V-Bucks
  • Cornholio Walk Emote: 400 V-Bucks

As with any other in-game bundle and collaboration, players will likely have the option to purchase these Beavis and Butt-head-themed cosmetic items individually instead of having to purchase the full bundle. However, players will have to wait for the items to hit the Item Shop to see the final price of the Fortnite Beavis and Butt-head bundle.

