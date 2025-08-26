Fortnite leaks suggest Beavis and Butt-head could be coming 

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @Hypex, @iFireMonkey, and others suggest that the iconic cartoon duo Beavis and Butt-head could be making their way to the game. Created by Mike Judge, it emerged as one of the most popular adult animated series due to its satirical commentary and society and quirky humor. Now, they could be coming to the game.Here's everything you need to know about Beavis and Butt-head coming to the game, based on the latest Fortnite leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks and data mined by leakers like @Hypex, @iFireMonkey. All information herein should be taken with a cold glass of Slurp and a generous pinch of salt.Fortnite leaks hint at the arrival of popular characters Beavis and Butt-headThe latest Fortnite leaks, based on data mined by legacy leakers and miners such as @Hypex, @iFireMonkey, and others, suggest that iconic cartoon duo Beavis and Butt-head could be making their way to the game. Text strings found in the data for the latest v37.10 showed a placeholder for an upcoming bundle based on the show.With the new update dropping in Fortnite, the developers may have collaborated with network giant MTV to release an array of cosmetics based on the popular animated show that made its debut in 1993. Famous for its quirky humor and take on society, the adventures of the teenagers Beavis and Butt-head became synonymous with the late 90s and are a fan-favorite cult classic. Epic Games may add this iconic series to its ever-expanding list of collaborations with brands, shows, and franchises in the game. Apart from Outfits, players could look forward to related items such as Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Wraps. This partnership could open the door for more MTV series like Popzilla and Daria to make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop.However, it must be noted that Epic Games has not made any official announcement regarding the arrival of the Beavis and Butt-head skins. Players will have to wait for an official announcement from the developers to see if this mined data and Fortnite leaks hold true.Also read: How to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory UmbrellaRead more articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive AI assistantFortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmapAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNEverything spotted in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key artEpic Games x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealedLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite