Fortnite leaks suggest Beavis and Butt-head could be coming 

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 26, 2025 08:57 GMT
Fortnite leaks
Fortnite leaks suggest Beavis and Butt-head could be coming to the game (Image via Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @Hypex, @iFireMonkey, and others suggest that the iconic cartoon duo Beavis and Butt-head could be making their way to the game. Created by Mike Judge, it emerged as one of the most popular adult animated series due to its satirical commentary and society and quirky humor. Now, they could be coming to the game.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about Beavis and Butt-head coming to the game, based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and data mined by leakers like @Hypex, @iFireMonkey. All information herein should be taken with a cold glass of Slurp and a generous pinch of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks hint at the arrival of popular characters Beavis and Butt-head

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The latest Fortnite leaks, based on data mined by legacy leakers and miners such as @Hypex, @iFireMonkey, and others, suggest that iconic cartoon duo Beavis and Butt-head could be making their way to the game. Text strings found in the data for the latest v37.10 showed a placeholder for an upcoming bundle based on the show.

With the new update dropping in Fortnite, the developers may have collaborated with network giant MTV to release an array of cosmetics based on the popular animated show that made its debut in 1993. Famous for its quirky humor and take on society, the adventures of the teenagers Beavis and Butt-head became synonymous with the late 90s and are a fan-favorite cult classic.

Ad
Ad

Epic Games may add this iconic series to its ever-expanding list of collaborations with brands, shows, and franchises in the game. Apart from Outfits, players could look forward to related items such as Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Wraps. This partnership could open the door for more MTV series like Popzilla and Daria to make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop.

However, it must be noted that Epic Games has not made any official announcement regarding the arrival of the Beavis and Butt-head skins. Players will have to wait for an official announcement from the developers to see if this mined data and Fortnite leaks hold true.

Ad

Also read: How to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella

Read more articles here:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications