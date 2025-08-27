How to get and use Saitama Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Epic Games introduced the Saitama Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 with the v37.10 update, adding a powerful item based on the iconic superhero. Despite the much-awaited One Punch Man collaboration, this unique Medallion is currently available only in the Blitz Royale mode, offering gamers a chance to emerge victorious using its unique powers.
Here's everything you need to know about the Saitama Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.
How to get the Saitama Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
The Saitama Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 was introduced in the v37.10 update as part of the overarching collaboration with the hit series One Punch Man. However, while Medallions are usually found in Battle Royale, this one is exclusively found in Blitz Royale.
Jump into a Blitz Royale match and head over to the Anvil Park POI. Once you reach it, locate the capture point. You will find it in the central courtyard of the named location and can be identified by the signature round structure with flags around it. If you cannot find it, look for the flag icon on the minimap and head over there.
Once you locate the capture point, you will need to stand inside the circle till the flag is raised and the point is captured. Once done, it will drop the Saitama Medallion alongside an array of loot and mythic weapons. However, it is a hot area and will be highly contested. It is recommended that you land early and claim the point before other players get to it.
Also read: How to get Gorillaz 2D and Noodle skins in Fortnite
How to use the Saitama Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
The Saitama Medallion in Chapter 6 Season 4 is perhaps one of the most powerful medallions introduced to date in Blitz Royale. It literally packs a punch and allows you to one-shot enemies with your Pickaxe. One hit from the weapon will instantly eliminate opponents, making it a great way to mow through the competition and clinch your victory royale.
However, the Saitama Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will slow down your swing, so be sure to have backup weapons in case you miss. The item works similarly to the Mythic Goldfish and can instantly eliminate players. Paired with consumables that grant you increased speed and movement, this is the perfect combination to ensure a crown.
Also read: How to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella
Read more articles here:
- UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistant
- Fortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmap
- After Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFN
- Everything spotted in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key art
- Epic Games x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealed
- Leaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite