How to get Gorillaz 2D and Noodle skins in Fortnite

The much-awaited Gorillaz 2D and Noodle skins in Fortnite were first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added the band members from the iconic virtual band as part of their overarching collaboration with Gorillaz, introduced as the icon for Season 10 of the Festival.
These high-octane band members have their own LEGO styles, making them the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures. Additionally, the unique look and pop culture reference make it a great style to slay some bugs and emerge victorious in this season of Shock 'N' Awesome
Here's how you can get the Gorillaz 2D and Noodle skins in Fortnite.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
How to get the Gorillaz 2D and Noodle skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of today (August 26, 2025), the Gorillaz 2D and Noodle skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the Gorillaz tab. They can be purchased via Noodle and 2D bundle and are part of the Gorillaz set.
The Noodle and 2D bundle comprises these twelve cosmetic items:
- Noodle (Outfit) + Noodle (LEGO Style)
- 2D (Outfit) + 2D (LEGO Style)
- Dare (Emote)
- Noodle's Case (Back Bling)
- 2D's Megaphone (Back Bling)
- Bonesy Balloons (Contrails)
- Gorillaz Camo (Wrap)
- Noodle's Axe (Guitar)
- 2D's Mic (Microphone)
- Dare (Jam Track)
If you want all items in the Noodle and 2D bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,600 V-Bucks instead of the regular 7,300 V-Bucks or get them separately.
Noodle (Outfit) + Noodle (LEGO Style) and 2D (Outfit) + 2D (LEGO Style) can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks each, while the Noodle's Case (Back Bling) and the 2D's Megaphone (Back Bling) will cost 300 V-Bucks each. Additionally, the 2D's Mic (Microphone) and Noodle's Axe (Guitar) will cost you 800 V-Bucks each.
The Gorillaz Camo (Wrap), Dare (Emote), and Dare (Jam Track) can be obtained for 500 V-Bucks each, while the Bonesy Balloons (Contrails) will cost 600 V-Bucks. While it is not part of the Gorillaz bundle, you can also get your hands on the Feel Good Inc.. (Jam Track) and Clint Eastwood (Jam Track) for 500 V-Bucks each.
How long will the Gorillaz 2D and Noodle skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop
The Gorillaz 2D and Noodle skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 17, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that these skins and the associated cosmetics will return in the future since they are not exclusive. In the meantime, check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games has in mind for the players.
Also read: How to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella
Read more articles here:
- UEFN reportedly set to receive AI assistant
- Fortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmap
- After Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFN
- Everything spotted in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 key art
- Epic Games x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealed
- Leaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite