How to get and use Roly Poly in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

The latest v37.10 update introduced the Roly Poly in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, a unique and friendly bug that doubles as a seamless method of transport in the game. This powerful bug packs quite a punch and can help players traverse large distances with ease.
Here's everything you need to know about the Roly Poly in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.
Where to find the Roly Poly in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Players can find the Roly Poly scattered across the map in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, especially in named locations. They are mostly located near bug-infested areas and beside roads or dirt tracks.
After their introduction in the v37.10 update, these mobs have been spotted around Southwest of Swarmy Stash and at the outskirts of Dystopia city. They can be identified by their unique curled-up position on the ground and feature a host of unique color shades. Despite their different colors, they all possess the same powers and properties.
Also read: Fortnite leaks suggest Beavis and Butt-head could be coming
How to use the Roly Poly in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
The Roly Poly in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is a unique insect that players can ride and traverse large distances with ease. Simply approach the insect and interact with it to be swallowed by it, turning into a rolling ball. There are different variants of the creature with different colors, each sporting an adorable name.
Once inside, players have several control options to navigate and essentially "drive" the Roly Poly. Tapping with the attack button makes the mob bounce, while tapping while in the air will result in a dive bounce, a power move that can help evade sticky situations and escape opponents with ease.
Additionally, holding the attack button (and the spacebar on PCs) will result in the mob charging up and gaining momentum. Releasing the button will fling it into the sky, making it a great way to jump over obstacles or climb annoying hilly structures without the need for building. This makes it a great way to tackle elevation or terrain in Zero Build mode.
However, it is important to mention that if the Roly Poly is attacked or damaged, players will be ejected from it. The insect turns red due to fear and curls up into a ball. Gamers will have to interact with it and soothe the mob to calm it down and get it ready for use.
Similar to other tameable creatures in the game, it has a limited power/range and will stop once the purple bar at the bottom runs out. Additionally, players cannot recharge or heal the Roly Poly in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 if it's too damaged or has run out of strength.
Also read: How to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella
