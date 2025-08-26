Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass: Full list of every item

The Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass has brought a host of new content to the game, including the introduction of virtual band Gorillaz as the icons. The pass includes a host of content such as Outfits, Wraps, and Emotes for players and fans singles like Feel Good Inc. and Clint Eastwood, to enjoy in-game.
Here's a list of all items in the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass.
All items in the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass
The Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass primarily introduced the icon Gorillaz and a host of cosmetics such as Back Blings, instruments, and Jam tracks related to the globally popular virtual band. Apart from the Outfits, the pass offers tons of rewards, both in the free and premium reward tracks. The pass can be purchased separately or acquired as part of an active Crew subscription.
Below is a full list of items included in the Fortnite Festival Season 10 music Pass featuring iconic band Gorillaz:
Page 1
- Russel Outfit
- Noodle's Mask Emote
- End of the Earth Jam Track
- Kaleidoscopic Aura
- Gorillaz Loading Screen
- Buzz Beat Emote
- Grzzly Keys Pickaxe/Keytar/Back Bling
- Montagem Tomada (Slowed) Jam Track
Page 2
- One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling
- Pick it Up (Remix) Jam Track
- Sleezee Keys Pickaxe/Keytar/Back Bling
- Eternal Encore Emote
- Brite Show Aura
- Run it Up Jam Track
- Russel's Drums Drum
Page 3
- Superfast Jellyfish Emote
- Junkit Drums
- Interstate Love Song Jam Track
- Niccals Pickles Wrap
- Chyld of Dawn Pickaxe
- Symbolic Aura
- Murdoc's Bass Pickaxe/Bass/Back Bling
Page 4
- Pazuzu's Portal Contrail
- Trasher Drums
- Come Alive Jam Track
- Murdoc's Cape Back Bling
- Boogieman Emote
- Microflip Emote
- On Melancholy Hill Jam Track
- Murdoc Outfit
