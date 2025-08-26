Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass: Full list of every item

By Sayendra Basu
Published Aug 26, 2025 11:11 GMT
Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass
Here are all the items in the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass has brought a host of new content to the game, including the introduction of virtual band Gorillaz as the icons. The pass includes a host of content such as Outfits, Wraps, and Emotes for players and fans singles like Feel Good Inc. and Clint Eastwood, to enjoy in-game.

Ad

Here's a list of all items in the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass.

All items in the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass

The Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass primarily introduced the icon Gorillaz and a host of cosmetics such as Back Blings, instruments, and Jam tracks related to the globally popular virtual band. Apart from the Outfits, the pass offers tons of rewards, both in the free and premium reward tracks. The pass can be purchased separately or acquired as part of an active Crew subscription.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Below is a full list of items included in the Fortnite Festival Season 10 music Pass featuring iconic band Gorillaz:

Page 1

Page 1 of the Fortnite Festival Season 10 pass unlocks the Russel Outfit and other cosmetics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
Page 1 of the Fortnite Festival Season 10 pass unlocks the Russel Outfit and other cosmetics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
  • Russel Outfit
  • Noodle's Mask Emote
  • End of the Earth Jam Track
  • Kaleidoscopic Aura
  • Gorillaz Loading Screen
  • Buzz Beat Emote
  • Grzzly Keys Pickaxe/Keytar/Back Bling
  • Montagem Tomada (Slowed) Jam Track
Ad

Also read: Fortnite leaks suggest Beavis and Butt-head could be coming

Page 2

Page 2 of the Season 10 music pass of Fortnite Festival rewards players with Jam Tracks and instrument skins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
Page 2 of the Season 10 music pass of Fortnite Festival rewards players with Jam Tracks and instrument skins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
  • One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling
  • Pick it Up (Remix) Jam Track
  • Sleezee Keys Pickaxe/Keytar/Back Bling
  • Eternal Encore Emote
  • Brite Show Aura
  • Run it Up Jam Track
  • Russel's Drums Drum
Ad

Page 3

Page 3 of the Season 10 music pass of Fortnite Festival (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
Page 3 of the Season 10 music pass of Fortnite Festival (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
  • Superfast Jellyfish Emote
  • Junkit Drums
  • Interstate Love Song Jam Track
  • Niccals Pickles Wrap
  • Chyld of Dawn Pickaxe
  • Symbolic Aura
  • Murdoc's Bass Pickaxe/Bass/Back Bling
Ad

Page 4

Page 4 of the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass contains an Outfit, Emotes, and other cosmetics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
Page 4 of the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass contains an Outfit, Emotes, and other cosmetics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)
  • Pazuzu's Portal Contrail
  • Trasher Drums
  • Come Alive Jam Track
  • Murdoc's Cape Back Bling
  • Boogieman Emote
  • Microflip Emote
  • On Melancholy Hill Jam Track
  • Murdoc Outfit
Ad

Also read: How to get the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Victory Umbrella

Read more articles here:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications