Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass: Full list of every item

The Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass has brought a host of new content to the game, including the introduction of virtual band Gorillaz as the icons. The pass includes a host of content such as Outfits, Wraps, and Emotes for players and fans singles like Feel Good Inc. and Clint Eastwood, to enjoy in-game.

Here's a list of all items in the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass.

All items in the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass

The Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass primarily introduced the icon Gorillaz and a host of cosmetics such as Back Blings, instruments, and Jam tracks related to the globally popular virtual band. Apart from the Outfits, the pass offers tons of rewards, both in the free and premium reward tracks. The pass can be purchased separately or acquired as part of an active Crew subscription.

Below is a full list of items included in the Fortnite Festival Season 10 music Pass featuring iconic band Gorillaz:

Page 1

Page 1 of the Fortnite Festival Season 10 pass unlocks the Russel Outfit and other cosmetics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Russel Outfit

Noodle's Mask Emote

End of the Earth Jam Track

Kaleidoscopic Aura

Gorillaz Loading Screen

Buzz Beat Emote

Grzzly Keys Pickaxe/Keytar/Back Bling

Montagem Tomada (Slowed) Jam Track

Page 2

Page 2 of the Season 10 music pass of Fortnite Festival rewards players with Jam Tracks and instrument skins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

One-Eyed Octopus Back Bling

Pick it Up (Remix) Jam Track

Sleezee Keys Pickaxe/Keytar/Back Bling

Eternal Encore Emote

Brite Show Aura

Run it Up Jam Track

Russel's Drums Drum

Page 3

Page 3 of the Season 10 music pass of Fortnite Festival (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Superfast Jellyfish Emote

Junkit Drums

Interstate Love Song Jam Track

Niccals Pickles Wrap

Chyld of Dawn Pickaxe

Symbolic Aura

Murdoc's Bass Pickaxe/Bass/Back Bling

Page 4

Page 4 of the Fortnite Festival Season 10 Pass contains an Outfit, Emotes, and other cosmetics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Pazuzu's Portal Contrail

Trasher Drums

Come Alive Jam Track

Murdoc's Cape Back Bling

Boogieman Emote

Microflip Emote

On Melancholy Hill Jam Track

Murdoc Outfit

