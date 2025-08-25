Fortnite Gorillaz bundle leaked: Expected price and items

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 25, 2025 16:44 GMT
Fortnite Gorillaz bundle
Leaks uncover the contents of the upcoming Fortnite Gorillaz bundle (Image via Epic Games)

A Fortnite Gorillaz bundle is on its way, and its contents have been decrypted based on the latest leaks datamined by legacy leakers @SpushFNBR. With the official announcement of the icons for season 10 of Festival, the developers are bringing in an array of cosmetics to the game to accompany the collaboration.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Gorillaz bundle leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @SpushFNBR. Readers are requested to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite Gorillaz bundle release date

According to the official announcement by Epic Games, the Fortnite Gorillaz bundle is set to make its way to the game on August 26, 2025, alongside their feature as the icons for Fortnite Festival Season 10.

Apart from a host of new Jam tracks and items in the Festival pass, players can expect an array of cosmetics based on band members, with items such as their Outfits paired with unique themed Back Blings, Emotes, and Guitars. While many of them will be available in the pass, gamers will be able to purchase items from the Item Shop listings as well.

Fortnite Gorillaz bundle expected price and items

According to leaks and data mined by the leaker @SpushFNBR, an array of cosmetics based on members of the iconic band Gorillaz could make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. While the full bundle is expected to cost 2600 V-Bucks, players should be able to purchase items individually as well.

Here are all the items that players can expect as part of the Fortnite Gorillaz bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop, based on the leaks:

  • Noodle & 2D Full Bundle: 2,600 V-Bucks
  • 2D Outfit+LEGO Style: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Noodle Outfit+LEGO Style: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • 2D's Megaphone Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
  • Noodle's Case Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
  • DARE Emote: 500 V-Bucks
  • Bonesy Balloons Contrail: 600 V-Bucks
  • Noodle’s Axe Guitar: 800 V-Bucks
  • Clint Eastwood- Gorillaz Jam Track: 500 V-Bucks
  • DARE- Gorillaz Jam Track: 500 V-Bucks
  • 2D’s Mic Microphone: 800 V-Bucks
  • Gorillaz Camo Wrap: 500 V-Bucks

As with any other in-game bundle and collaboration, players should have the option to purchase these cosmetic items based on Gorillaz individually instead of getting their hands on the full bundle. Despite official announcements as icons from the developers, players will have to wait for the items to arrive in the Item Shop to see the final prices of the Fortnite Gorillaz bundle.

