How to get FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon in Fortnite for free

Epic Games is giving away the FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon in Fortnite for free to celebrate the FNCS Global Championship. As part of the rewards, the developers are giving away two unique cosmetics based on the tournament through Twitch Drops.

Here's how you can get your hands on the FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon in Fortnite for free.

Guide to get the FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon in Fortnite for free

Watch the official stream on both days to get the FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon in Fortnite for free (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games is giving away a plethora of themed cosmetics in Fortnite for free to celebrate the FNCS Global Championship on September 6 and 7, 2025. Players can get their hands on two unique cosmetics and show off their love for the much-awaited competition in-game

The drop can be completed through watch time quests, where gamers will need to watch the FNCS Global Championship on Twitch for a certain period of time.

Here's how you can get your hands on the FNCS Lion Crest Spray and Knuckles Emoticon in Fortnite for free:

Open Twitch and sign in with your account. Head over to the official Fortnite channel and watch the FNCS Global Championship on September 6 and 7. Once you access the stream, you will notice a progress bar showing your watch time. Once done, click on your profile icon and navigate to the Drops and Rewards section to view your rewards. Open Fortnite to claim or equip the cosmetics.

Players will need to watch the FNCS Global Championship for 60 minutes on September 6th, 2025, to earn the FNCS Lion Crest Spray. Similarly, watching the stream on September 7, 2025, for 60 minutes will reward them with the FNCS Knuckles Emoticon. Gamers are recommended to ensure their Epic Games and Twitch accounts are linked to obtain the reward.

Watching the official FNCS Global Championship stream for 60 minutes on both days will let players obtain these two unique cosmetics for free. The popularity of FNCS and the signature look make them great items for gamers to claim.

