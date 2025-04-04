Big U's alleged murder victim Rayshawn Williams wrote a diss track referencing the rapper and predicted his own fate before death

New details into the ongoing investigation involving Big U—born Eugene Henley—have recently emerged. The music executive, who was arrested last month (on March 19) in California, faces several federal charges alongside 18 alleged members and associates of the Rolling 60s Crips.

One of the charges that federal authorities believe Big U to be responsible for is the death of Rayshawn Williams, 21—an aspiring rapper who once played high school football with the executive's son. Henley was allegedly coaching Williams in his music career, who was mysteriously found dead in January 2021.

A HotNewHipHop article published April 4 reports that Andrew Roosa—an FBI special agent—has recently testified that Williams had recorded a diss track referencing Henley in the days before his death.

Per Roosa, the young rapper allegedly took aim at his mentor's reputation and appeared to predict his murder, rapping about being shot in the face with a .38 revolver with no trace.

In January 2021, Big U allegedly flew Rayshawn to Vegas to record new music. Williams' flight tickets and Airbnb accommodations were all paid for by Henley's record label, Uneek Music.

However, once in Vegas, Williams remained absent from the recording studio for days, until Big U flew down there to confront him in person. On the day before the 21-year-old 's death, the two met at the studio, where Williams allegedly recorded music that night.

The two were seen exiting the property separately, with the events that followed being a complete mystery. The next morning, Rayshawn's body was discovered in a ditch near a Nevada landfill, with multiple gunshot wounds on his face. A DNA test was run with the evidence collected from the scene of Williams' body, with the results coming back "inconclusive."

Per the media outlet, the federal authorities believe that Big U might've heard the diss track Williams recorded in the studio, which led to the music executive allegedly killing him.

The FBI began a formal investigation into Big U and the Rollin' 60s street gang after Williams' murder

It was after Williams' body was discovered that the FBI started an investigation into Big U, who was a potential suspect in the murder at the time. The US Justice Department also issued a statement accusing the 58-year-old, which read:

"In January 2021, Henley murdered a victim—identified in the indictment as ‘R.W.’—an aspiring musician signed to Uneek Music, Henley’s music label. Henley shot and killed R.W., who had recorded a defamatory song about Henley. Henley then dragged the victim’s body off Interstate 15 in Las Vegas and left it in a ditch."

Henley has been associated with the Rolling' 60s for more than a decade and has been believed to have allegedly used his long-standing reputation to intimidate victims and consolidate power, HotNewHipHop reports.

According to the US Justice Department, the indictment against the 58-year-old—among others—involves charges including tax fraud, embezzlement of charitable donations, extortion of LA businesses, and exploitation of the street code to extract money from visiting raps. He was also charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

