Brittany Eldridge was a 25-year-old woman who was murdered in December 2011. Brittany was eight and a half months pregnant. The relationship between Eldridge and her boyfriend, Norman Eugene Clark, was troubled.

There were a lot of problems in their relationship, which ended with her brutal death. Elldridge's mother, Robin Owens, found her dead body in her Knoxville, Tennessee, Cross Creek apartment. The details of this case were revisited in NBC's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7 episode 2, titled Deadly Circumstances, which will re-air on September 10, 2025.

Eldridge was found dead, having been strangled and stabbed with scissors. This show is mostly about her death. Clark, her boyfriend, was first charged with the crime, but after two failed trials, he was found not guilty.

Even though no one has been found guilty, the case is still open. The Dateline episode sheds light on what happened, why the trials failed, and how Eldridge died, whose death is still a secret.

Here are five harrowing details surrounding the brutal murder of Brittany Eldridge.

5 chilling details about Brittany Eldridge's brutal murder

1) Brutal murder of a pregnant woman

Brutal murder of a pregnant woman (Image via Unsplash)

Brittany Eldridge was found dead in her room in December 2011. She was getting ready for a bath when she was choked and then stabbed twice in the neck with scissors.

Her unborn son died from suffocation in the womb, which marks a greater tragedy. The brutality of the murder shocked both her family and the community.

2) Norman Clark's involvement as the prime suspect

Norman Clark's involvement as the prime suspect (Image via Unsplash)

When Eldridge's body was found, her boyfriend Norman Clark was immediately seen as the main suspect. Robin Owens, Ellen Eldridge's mother, found her dead daughter. Clark, who was known for his multiple relationships with other women, was in a turbulent relationship with Brittany Eldridge.

He had a possible motive—he feared being sued for child support by Eldridge, who had threatened to file for support for their child. Despite his denial of involvement, Clark was charged but faced two mistrials.

3) No DNA evidence to support the case

No DNA evidence to support the case (Image via Unsplash)

Despite the allegations against him, Brittany Eldridge's murderer could not be definitively linked to Clark through DNA evidence. According to a Knox News report published on April 19, 2018, over 20 DNA samples were tested, but none of them directly connected Clark to the crime scene.

This lack of physical evidence became a significant obstacle in the prosecution's case. Clark's partial alibi, provided by one of his other girlfriends, further complicated matters. This contributed to the jury's inability to come to a conclusive decision.

4) Failed trials and mistrials

Failed trials and mistrials (Image via Unsplash)

Norman Clark was charged with murder twice, but both trials were thrown out. In August 2015, the jury was split down the middle, with 11 members voting not guilty and one voting guilty.

A second trial in September 2017 also resulted in a hung jury, with approximately 10 jurors believed to have voted to convict Clark. Over and over again, no verdict was reached, which devastated Eldridge's family and made them question their efforts to get justice. The case is still open, and if new evidence comes to light, it could be tried again.

5) Ongoing investigation and unsolved case

Ongoing investigation and unsolved case (Image via Unsplash)

Since both trials were dismissed, Brittany Eldridge's case remains open and could proceed to a third trial. As per a 10News report aired on January 25, 2018, if new proof is found, the Knox County District Attorney has said that new charges could be brought. District Attorney General Charme Allen added:

"I have made the difficult decision to suspend prosecution and nolle prosequi the charges in State v. Norman Eugene Clark relating to the death of Brittany Eldridge and her unborn child."

But the case is still stuck because Clark hasn't been directly linked to the crime. His friends and family are still devastated about the death of a woman who was dying to have a child.

Deadly Circumstances will be airing on September 10, 2025.

