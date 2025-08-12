5 chilling details about Ursula Duran's brutal killing

Ursula Duran was born in 1985 in Nambe, New Mexico. From parenthood to education to employment, she accomplished plenty at 19. She worked at her father's electrical business and attended the University of New Mexico to improve her life for her son, Isaiah.

Unfortunately, she died too soon. On October 13, 2004, her dead body was found in a house she was watching. People were shocked when they heard she had been killed, and the investigation revealed a shocking lie of betrayal.

Karen Smallwood, a name associated with Duran's tragic demise, had once been a trusted acquaintance of the family. She had offered to house-sit for Ursula’s aunt and uncle, but the relationship took a dark turn.

When police found proof, it was clear that Smallwood was involved in the killing of Ursula Duran. The case, which was shown in Oxygen's Snapped season 29, episode 26, showed how Smallwood's life and Ursula's life met in a violent and unexpected way. Smallwood's criminal background, which included violent behavior in the past, made this case noteworthy.

The investigation ultimately pointed to Karen Smallwood, whose connection to the crime would leave a lasting impact on those who loved Ursula.

Some important facts related to Ursula Duran's brutal killing

1) The murder scene

Ursula Duran's brutal killing: Karen Smallwood's defection to a murderer (Image via Unsplash)

When Duran's body was found, it looked like a very cruel scene. Five times, she was shot. The last two were fired right at her as she lay on the ground. Police were shocked that the killer stood over her and shot her several times.

There were no signs of a fight or resistance. Hence, this was quite evident that Ursula had been caught off guard. According to an article in Oxygen from October 3, 2021, the use of two shell casings at the scene raised confusion.

2) The hair evidence and the connection with Karen Smallwood

Ursula Duran's brutal killing: The hair evidence and the connection with Karen Smallwood (Image via Unsplash)

The fact that hair cells were found in Duran's hand was a key clue that led police to Karen Smallwood. At first, it was hard for investigators to figure out who the suspect was, but the fact that Ursula's hand was clenched gave them a clue.

After tests, it was found that the hair belonged to Smallwood, who used to know Ursula Duran's family. This discovery showed that Ursula had fought back in her last moments, hanging on to the clue that would lead police to her killer.

3) The ATM withdrawals

Ursula Duran's brutal killing: The ATM withdrawals (Image via Unsplash)

After Ursula's death, within a few days, police found some major details regarding her ATM card. It was shown that the card had been used to get cash in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana, among other places.

The withdrawals happened soon after Ursula Duran was killed, and the $2,000 amount on the card was used up. A shocking turn of events was shown on surveillance video from one of the ATMs: the person using the card wasn't one of the main suspects, but an older white woman.

The name of the woman is Karen Smallwood, and she used to babysit for Ursula Duran's family. A story in Oxygen on October 3, 2021, said that Smallwood's aunt and uncle confirmed her name by saying they knew her from previous interactions. It was a bit obvious that finding Smallwood at the scene of the crime made her the most likely person to be guilty.

4) Smallwood’s dark past went against her

Ursula Duran's brutal killing: Smallwood’s dark past (Image via Unsplash)

Karen Smallwood was immediately seen as a suspect because she had a past of acting out and being violent. If you remember, Smallwood used to live in Santa Fe. He had a rough past that included violent attacks.

Smallwood had been moving around a lot before she killed Ursula Duran. She often stayed with different family members and friends. She even said she had a gun for "protection" the last time she talked to Ursula's aunt and uncle.

Many people were interested in her because she had access to guns and lived in a dangerous place. Investigators were also able to figure out Smallwood's possible involvement in the murder by looking at her violent anger and past criminal behavior.

5) The final arrest

Ursula Duran's brutal killing: The Final Arrest (Image via Unsplash)

After a long search, Karen Smallwood was finally caught in Florida. Large amounts of cash and a pistol with bullets that were the same calibre as the ones used to kill Ursula were found. Smallwood was charged with murder, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence.

The same story on Oxygen from October 3, 2021, also states that the arrest had a turning point in the case. The DNA of Smallwood was found to match the blood on the weapon, and more research showed that she had talked to Ursula not long before the murder.

Because of all this evidence, Smallwood was found guilty and given a life term with 30 years of parole to serve. Later, she was released.

