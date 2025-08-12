Why did Karen Smallwood turn to a murderer - A detailed case overview

Karen Smallwood's turncoat and murderous behavior is a story with shocking turns that will forever change the Duran family's lives. Karen Smallwood, a woman who had lived a troubled life, found herself in the middle of a devastating crime that took the life of 19-year-old Ursula Duran.

The story of Ursula's death and Smallwood’s involvement was prominently featured in Snapped season 29 episode 26. This article will provide a comprehensive overview of Karen Smallwood's transformation into a murderer and the aftermath of her actions.

Karen Smallwood was once just a figure on the periphery of Ursula Duran's life, but that changed in an instant when she became the perpetrator of a brutal crime. Ursula, a young mother with a bright future, was killed in cold blood.

Smallwood's actions, motivations, and the sequence of events leading up to the murder are chilling. But what motivated her to commit such a heinous act?

Karen Smallwood's defection to a murderer

The story of Karen Smallwood and Ursula Duran begins in a small town near Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2004. Ursula, a 19-year-old mother, had been living a promising life.

She had recently graduated from high school with honors, was taking classes at Santa Fe Community College, and was working at her father’s electrical business.

"Ursula was a devoted mother. She looked upon her child as the center of her universe. She would do anything, whatever it took, to make life successful for him and for herself as the mom," said friend Cissie Ludlow, in an interview with Snapped published on Oxygen, on Oct 3, 2021.

However, all of that changed on October 13, 2004, when Ursula’s life was tragically cut short. Ursula was found dead in her aunt and uncle's house. She had been shot five times, with two shots fired at point-blank range while she lay on the ground.

At first, the police were most interested in Ursula's fiancé, Thomas Lujan, and a man named Ramos Maldanado who had been sexually involved with her. Both guys were questioned, but as the investigation went on, it became clear that they had nothing to do with it.

Then, detectives found a very important piece of evidence: soon after Ursula was killed, a woman was seen using her ATM card. People later found out that the woman was Karen Smallwood. She used to know Ursula's aunt and uncle and had worked for them as a housesitter.

The ATM footage showed Smallwood withdrawing money from Ursula’s account across several states, including Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

"Someone had used Ursula’s card the day after the murder at a Wells Fargo ATM in Santa Fe," explained Santa Fe Police Chief William Johnson in an interview on Snapped.

"It was used in Texas, Arkansas, and at various ATMs withdrawing money until Ursula’s $2000 was eventually drained."

The breakthrough came when Ursula's aunt and uncle saw Smallwood in the surveillance video and remembered that she had offered to house-sit for them not long ago, even though they hadn't talked to her in years.

As the cops tried to figure out what role Smallwood played, they found out more disturbing things about her. Smallwood had been living in her car and was recently kicked out of a nearby campsite for being a nuisance.

"She was a drifter with a violent temper. She often tried to borrow money from family members." said Smallwood's sister in the Snapped interview.

The evidence against Karen Smallwood

As detectives continued their investigation, they uncovered even more damning evidence. Smallwood’s car was located, and inside, they found $800 in cash and a 9mm handgun hidden under the front seat.

The gun that was found on Smallwood was the same size that was used to kill Ursula Duran, according to ballistics tests. Also, the hair strands that were found in Ursula's hand were later found to belong to Smallwood. The DNA match was very important in proving that Smallwood was involved with the crime.

Oxygen reported on October 3, 2021, that police also found spent shell casings in a storage unit that were the same size as the bullets that were used to kill Ursula. With these pieces of proof and the ATM surveillance footage, it was clear that Smallwood was involved in the murder.

Karen Smallwood was caught in Florida on November 10, 2004, and sent to New Mexico to face murder, aggravated burglary, and dealing with evidence charges.

The investigation showed that Smallwood had been taking money out of ATMs using Ursula's card, which suggested that he was stealing. When the police looked more closely, they saw that Smallwood's personal problems and long history of instability may have been a factor in her death.

Karen Smallwood’s plea and sentencing

In January 2008, Karen Smallwood pleaded no contest to first-degree murder. A no-contest plea means that Smallwood acknowledged the state had enough evidence to convict her but did not admit guilt.

This plea allowed her to avoid a jury trial. On January 16, 2008, Smallwood was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

"I think of her like a meteorite that came down out of the sky and hit Ursula," said Dave Duran, Ursula’s father, during the trial.

"Of course, we all move on; we don’t have any other choice. But the void will always be there until the day I die."

The family also expressed their frustration with Smallwood’s lack of remorse.

"She’s never going to acknowledge what she did. She has never shown any remorse or understanding of the enormity of this tragedy," prosecutor David Foster said.

Ursula’s mother, Elaine Duran, poignantly reflected on the loss, saying,

"Karen, I just want you to know you took away a very important person in my life."

The aftermath

Karen Smallwood’s crime left a lasting scar on Ursula Duran’s family. Ursula’s son, Isaiah, who was just three years old at the time of his mother's death, has had to grow up without his mother.

"He is hoping his mother will return," Elaine Duran said.

Today, Karen Smallwood is serving her sentence in prison. Her tragic descent into murder serves as a stark reminder of how personal instability and violent tendencies can lead to irreversible consequences. As she spends her days in prison, Ursula’s family continues to cope with the loss of a young woman who had so much to live for.

