The chilling story of Steven Williams' murder

Steven Williams' murder in 2015 stunned the Marion, Indiana, community with a story of marital stagnation, jealousy, and fatal betrayal.

Ad

Williams fell victim to a conspiracy plotted by his wife, Opal Skidmore, her former boyfriend Rickey King, and co-conspirator Charles Lehman Jr. What started as a second chance marriage for the two with an open relationship to add some flavor to their monotonous life soon turned ugly.

Opal became unhappy with home life and craved adventure through truck driving instruction with Rickey, creating tensions when jealousy occurred over Steven's relationship with another woman in the household. Steven was taken, on March 11, 2015, to a secluded location, where he was stabbed to death, and his body was disposed of on a riverbank.

Ad

Trending

The case emphasizes how secret desires and unresolved tension can escalate to tragedy. This case appears in the documentary series Fatal Vows, season 6, episode 13, entitled Bored to Death, re-broadcast on 11 August 2025 on Investigation Discovery, which looks at the psychological basis of such crimes.

The marriage and growing tensions between Steven Williams and Opal Skidmore

Fatal Vows: Steven Williams (Image via Unsplash/ @ Sandy Millar)

Steven Williams and Opal Skidmore's relationship started as a fresh opportunity for both, mixing their families from previous partnerships in a home in Marion, Indiana. Opal's children, Steven's children, Opal's ex-wife Lisa, and Lisa's cousin Charles Lehman Jr. all lived with them. The couple had a steady life at first, but Opal soon felt stuck in a rut and wanted to learn how to drive trucks, something she wanted to do with her ex-boyfriend Rickey King.

Ad

Concerned about the effects on their marriage, Steven first opposed this idea but ultimately consented to allow Opal to move forward. To address the boredom, the couple decided on an open marriage arrangement. This allowed Steven Williams to form a connection with Lisa, who lived under the same roof, while Opal rekindled her ties with Rickey.

The setup backfired when Opal witnessed Steven and Lisa together, sparking intense jealousy. What was meant to invigorate their bond instead deepened the rifts, with arguments becoming more frequent.

Ad

Opal's dissatisfaction grew, fueled by her desire for adventure on the road and resentment toward Steven Williams' new involvement. This phase of the relationship set the stage for escalating conflicts, as hidden emotions and external influences began to dominate their daily interactions. The dynamics in the household, including the presence of extended family, added layers of complexity, making it harder to maintain harmony.

The murder plot and execution

Fatal Vows: Steven Williams (Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Spiske)

As jealousy intensified, Opal Skidmore devised a plan to eliminate Steven Williams, enlisting Rickey King and Charles Lehman Jr. to carry it out. On March 11, 2015, following a heated argument between Steven and Opal, the scheme unfolded. Opal left the home to stay with a relative, providing herself with an alibi while the others acted. Rickey and Charles used the family van to pick up Steven, claiming Opal needed his help, and drove him to a secluded area under a bridge along the White River.

Ad

Once there, they attacked Steven with a knife, inflicting a fatal stab wound to his chest, along with cuts to his throat and neck. During the assault, Steven managed to call Opal, pleading for his life, but she did not intervene. After the killing, the perpetrators wrapped Steven's body in a carpet, bound it, and left it along the riverbank. They then abandoned the van nearby, attempting to conceal the crime scene, as per USA Today.

Ad

The motive stemmed from Opal's resentment over the open marriage and her wish to pursue a life free from Steven Williams' presence. Rickey later admitted to his role in transporting Steven to the site, while Charles participated in the stabbing. This calculated act transformed personal grievances into a violent end, with the group's coordination ensuring the deed was done away from witnesses. The execution of the plot relied on deception and the remote location to delay discovery.

Ad

Investigation, trial, and aftermath

Fatal Vows: Steven Williams (Image via Unsplash/ @ Matthew Ansley)

Authorities began investigating after Steven was reported missing on March 14, 2015, though Opal claimed he had vanished three days earlier after driving to a fast-food restaurant. Search parties scoured the area for days, but initial efforts yielded no results.

Ad

The breakthrough came when the family van was located near the White River, with blood evidence at the site prompting a deeper probe. Investigators soon uncovered Steven's body in the rolled-up carpet along the riverbank, and an autopsy confirmed the cause of death as stabbing, as per USA Today.

Opal, Rickey, and Charles were arrested and charged with conspiracy and murder. All three accepted plea deals in 2015 to avoid a full trial: Opal received a 50-year sentence, Rickey 45 years, and Charles 55 years with five suspended.

Ad

The evidence, including the blood, body disposal method, and confessions, solidified the case against them. Today, Opal remains at the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis, with no parole eligibility mentioned, as per Wish TV.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Fatal Vows on HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More