Back to the Frontier stars Stacey and Joaquin Loper share what life is like for their family in an 1880 setting

As seen in the HBO Max series Back to the Frontier, living without modern technology and conveniences presents a distinct challenge for families accustomed to 21st-century amenities. Stacey and Joaquin Loper, stars of the show, experienced this firsthand while adapting to life in an 1880s environment. In an interview with toofab, the couple discussed how stepping away from technology affected them and their children, and what daily life was like in a setting without modern utilities on Back to the Frontier. Stacey shared,&quot;I was not being pulled on emotionally, mentally. I can be here for my family.&quot;Life in an 1880s setting on Back to the Frontier with Stacey and Joaquin LoperAdjusting to life without technology View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the Loper family, disconnecting from technology was important. Joaquin said it felt good not to get any &quot;scam calls&quot; and to be unreachable, though he missed Sports Center. Stacey noted she struggled at first due to her business relying on social media, but adjusted by focusing on family.Their children faced varied reactions to the absence of devices. Stacey noted that their 14-year-old son adapted quickly than their 12-year-old, particularly in engaging with the natural surroundings. &quot;Landon adjusted much better and much quicker than our 12-year-old did to not having the access to that and to tap into the nature and the natural resources around them.&quot;Challenges of living without modern amenitiesLoper Family on Back to the Frontier (Image via Facebook/@stacey.loper.37)The Lopers identified certain modern conveniences as difficult to forgo, especially related to daily living spaces and tasks. Stacey described her experience with the living situation on Back to the Frontier: &quot;Bathroom, cooking, cleaning, all that. Like that right there... You are completely emerged, submerged into all of this 1880s living.&quot; She acknowledged the mental shift required to adapt to the lack of modern comforts, explaining that a &quot;shift in mindset&quot; is necessary to adjust effectively. Joaquin emphasized the difference in workload and resources compared to the 21st century, observing, &quot;The amenities we have when it comes to working... the weight and the amount of work you're getting done in 1880s does not even compare to what we can do in the 21st century.&quot; He also highlighted the value of the work ethic learned during the experience, explaining that it demonstrated to his boys that with focus and determination, they can truly accomplish what they set their minds to.Family dynamics and personal experiencesMagnolia Network @magnolianetworkLINKChallenges arise as work increases on the frontier. Fortunately, there is always community and family to lean on! Watch #BackToTheFrontier Thursdays at 8p/7c on @HBOMax and #MagnoliaNetwork.Stacey also addressed the experience of going makeup-free on Back to the Frontier, clarifying that makeup was not a frequent part of her routine. She did, however, mention struggles with her hair, noting, &quot;I felt insufficient with and it was specifically my hair.&quot; Joaquin mentioned the support their children gave Stacey, sharing that their 12-year-old frequently told his mom she was &quot;so pretty.&quot; This support helped her cope with insecurities during the experience.Joaquin reflected on meaningful moments with his sons, focusing on leadership and passion. He also spoke of his younger son's passion for baking and his love for their mother, stating, &quot;My 12-year-old... to see his passion in baking... and love for his mom that he shows all the time, it meant so much to me.&quot; Joaquin expressed that witnessing their leadership and values was the most important aspect of the experience, concluding, &quot;For the world to be able to see... that we as parents have instilled some of these good values in them, that was everything for me.&quot;Viewers can watch Back to the Frontier anytime on HBO Max.