"Too much to ask" — Back to the Frontier’s Chip Gaines reacts to backlash over the show’s casting

A recent casting decision in Back to the Frontier, the latest series from Chip and Joanna Gaines, has sparked widespread discussion online. The show follows families living without modern technology in a frontier-style setting and includes Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs, a married same-sex couple, along with their twin sons.

Some conservative voices, including evangelical pastor Billy Graham's son, Franklin Graham, publicly criticized the inclusion. In response, Chip Gaines addressed the backlash on X on July 13, 2025, writing,

“Talk, ask qustns, listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never.”

Chip Gaines addresses criticism over the same-sex couple’s inclusion on Back to the Frontier

Chip Gaines responds to conservative backlash

Chip Gaines publicly responded to criticism from conservative Christians, including Franklin Graham, who described the casting as “very disappointing.” On July 13, Graham posted on X and reiterated his perspective on biblical teachings by stating,

“While we are to love people, we should love them enough to tell them the truth of God’s Word. His Word is absolute truth.”

Graham added in his statement that while people should be loved, he believes the casting decision contradicts biblical principles, stating,

“God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman. Promoting something that God defines as sin is in itself sin.”

The Back to the Frontier star, in several online replies, emphasized the importance of dialogue and understanding.

In a statement directed at followers, he reflected that it was a sad situation when "non-believers" encounter hate or vitriol for the first time through exposure to a modern American Christian.

Hanna and Riggs react to support from the Gaineses

Jason Hanna responded with gratitude to the Gaines family after the public reactions to their appearance on the Back to the Frontier. On his Instagram story, he thanked them for their approach of demonstrating love, being receptive to listening, and being ready to learn.

In a longer post addressing the broader response, Hanna underscored the impact of representation by explaining that when families like theirs are visible, it helps others "feel safe, loved, and validated." He continued,

“Visibility isn’t just about being seen; it’s about making sure no one feels alone.”

Previous public criticism and broader network direction

Expand Tweet

The Gaineses have been questioned before for their affiliations and beliefs. They are members of Antioch Community Church in Waco, Texas, which opposes same-sex marriage. However, in a 2021 interview on The Hollywood Reporter, Joanna Gaines addressed the public's perception of them, saying,

“The accusations that get thrown at you, like you’re a racist or you don’t like people in the LGBTQ community, that’s the stuff that really eats my lunch — because it’s so far from who we really are.”

She added that such accusations are what cause her sleepless nights. Chip also acknowledged challenges around inclusion, noting that as an "American white male," achieving complete diversity can be difficult.

Despite the criticism, the Back to the Frontier couple has continued to shape the Magnolia Network’s direction. According to Chip,

“In our own company, we’ve got nearly 700 employees, and one of our biggest passions is making this group represent all people.”

The couple cited that the inclusion of LGBTQ and diverse talent across their lineup reflects that effort, even as it draws attention from multiple sides of the cultural conversation.

Back to the Frontier is available for streaming anytime on HBO Max.

