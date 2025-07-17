"Like a done deal" — Expedition Unknown’s Josh Gates uncovers signs of Anne Bonny’s pirate trading post in South Carolina swamp

In episode five of Expedition Unknown season 15, Josh Gates investigates a potential pirate trading site linked to Anne Bonny deep in a South Carolina swamp. The search, conducted in a temporarily drained riverbed, leads to the discovery of large coral and stone samples.

“But these are non-native. That means that this is like a done deal,” Gates highlighted.

The Expedition Unknown star's statement refers to the theory that ballast stones from transatlantic ships were once offloaded in this inland location, supporting the idea of an active pirate trading post.

Expedition Unknown's Josh Gates finds possible pirate activity in a South Carolina riverbed

Evidence in the swamp bed

While exploring the drained riverbed, Gates joins treasure hunters Harley Houston and Axel Macon, who present a collection of unusual materials. Houston draws attention to a group of rocks he believes are significant, urging the team to examine them closely. Gates questions the rocks and later stated:

“This isn't rock?... This is coral. Wait, why are there huge blocks of coral here?”

Coral typically originates from warmer ocean regions like the Caribbean, not inland South Carolina. Houston pointed out that the sample they found was the most significant so far. Axel and Houston both emphasized that such materials are unlikely to be native to the area, and Gates noted that the coral appeared to be "from the Caribbean."

Further inspection led to Gates confirming that the material they found is ballast stone, which is often used to stabilize ships on long voyages and is considered a strong indicator of maritime activity. Gates emphasized that some of the heavier rocks found are also not native to the region:

“So this is like a stone from England, from English ship.”

Signs of a hidden pirate economy

The presence of ballast stones, according to Gates, suggests that the location was once a functional stop for ocean-going vessels. He examined the larger rocks and questioned whether they were native to the area, pointing out those "proper rocks" as possible ship remnants.

“No, there's no native stone around here,” Houston confirmed.

The Expedition Unknown team concludes that these materials were intentionally dropped to reinforce the riverbank or create a platform for trade.

“That proves it. I mean, ballast is being dropped off. It's being used here, I think, to shore up this embankment,” Gates continued.

Houston agrees with the idea. Gates proposes that ships left ballast stones behind while loading goods, suggesting two-way trade, emphasizing the movement of "goods."

The Expedition Unknown team confirms this idea. Houston agrees with the proposed explanation, while Gates summarizes the theory by highlighting the "counter with the ship," which Axel acknowledges.

Connection to Anne Bonny’s legacy

Throughout the Expedition Unknown episode, the focus remained on Anne Bonny, a pirate known for her operations along the southeastern coast of North America. The evidence found, coral, ballast stones, and the inland location align with rumors of a hidden black-market post connected to her network.

Gates acknowledged the connection by referring to the local legend:

“This legend about this native pirate trading post right here. Pirates were coming up. The goods were going back and forth.”

Houston then affirmed the claim, stating that the discovery confirmed its authenticity, and "proves it."

Tune in for new episodes of Expedition Unknown season 15 every Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Discovery.

