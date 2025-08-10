5 chilling details about Sharon Maxwell's brutal crime

The case of Sharon Maxwell, spotlighted in Season 23 of the true crime series Snapped, uncovers a disturbing murder in the quiet town of Ore City, Texas. In August 2011, Sharon, then 44, was charged with killing her 10th husband, Gordon Maxwell, a 46-year-old steelworker.

Ad

Firefighters responding to a vehicle blaze found Gordon's severely burned body in his truck, but an autopsy showed he had been shot four times in the head beforehand. The investigation exposed Sharon Maxwell's attempts to hide the crime, her shifting explanations, and possible motives tied to insurance money and relationship issues.

This episode of Snapped, which examines women involved in deadly acts, originally aired in 2018 and was re-aired on August 10, 2025, on Oxygen. The episode explores the events through interviews and evidence, highlighting how a short marriage ended in violence.

Ad

Trending

Five chilling details about Sharon Maxwell's brutal crime

1) The gruesome discovery of the charred body

Snapped Season 23, episode 25 (Image via Unsplash/ @ Courtney Wentz)

On August 30, 2011, Sharon Maxwell called 911 from her home on Highway 155 North near Gilmer, Texas, reporting that she could not find her husband, Gordon. She claimed that his truck was burning in the backyard, and mentioned hearing loud bangs, which she thought were bullets exploding.

Ad

Firefighters arrived and put out the fire, only to find a body burned so badly it was unrecognizable on the truck's floorboard. The scene included shell casings scattered around, and the air smelled of gasoline, which tests later confirmed as an accelerant. Gordon's brother, Christopher, helped identify the truck but was shocked by the sight.

Dental records were needed to confirm it was Gordon. The autopsy showed no soot in his lungs, meaning he was dead before the fire started. This discovery turned a simple fire call into a murder investigation, revealing the extent of the violence involved, as per The State of Texas.

Ad

2) shot four times: the fatal attack in the bedroom

Snapped Season 23, episode 25 (Image via Unsplash/ @Max Kleinen)

Evidence showed that Gordon Maxwell was shot four times with a .22 caliber gun, including wounds to the head, while in the couple's master bedroom. Blood spatter was found on the walls, ceiling, and headboard, detected using luminol, which is a chemical that glows with blood traces.

Ad

The pattern suggested high-velocity impacts from close range. Sharon Maxwell later claimed it happened during a struggle, but experts testified that the gun required separate trigger pulls for each shot, making an accident unlikely. Gordon was described as a calm person with no history of violence, and witnesses said he had talked about leaving the marriage due to problems, as per The State of Texas.

3) The elaborate cover-up with fire and gasoline

Ad

Snapped Season 23, episode 25 (Image via Unsplash/ @ Hush Naidoo Jade Photography)

After the shooting, Sharon Maxwell dragged Gordon's body from the bedroom to the truck using a blanket, placed it on the floorboard, and poured gasoline over it and the vehicle. She then set the truck on fire, hoping to destroy evidence. Live ammunition was added to the truck, which exploded during the blaze, creating the sounds she mentioned in her 911 call.

Ad

Investigators found gasoline cans at the scene, and tests confirmed the accelerant on Gordon's clothes and the truck. Bedding from the room was discarded outside, and the house showed signs of cleanup. This attempt to stage an accident failed when the autopsy proved Gordon was already dead, with no fire damage to his airways.

The cover-up added layers to the case, showing planning to mislead authorities, according to The State of Texas.

Ad

4) Sharon's history of multiple marriages and infidelity

Snapped Season 23, episode 25 (Image via Unsplash/ @ Romain Dancre)

Sharon Maxwell had been married nine times before marrying Gordon in March 2011, just days after his divorce. Her past relationships often ended suddenly, with ex-husbands describing her as quick to move on. During her marriage to Gordon, she had affairs, including one shortly before his death. One past incident allegedly involved biting a partner during an argument when he tried to leave.

Ad

Witnesses noted her fear of rejection, and experts mentioned traits like those in borderline personality disorder, though not a direct diagnosis. Gordon, her 10th husband, had left a long marriage to be with her after reconnecting online.

He took out a $175,000 life insurance policy naming her beneficiary, which became active soon before the crime, as per The State of Texas.

5) Changing stories and implicating her son

Snapped Season 23, episode 25 (Image via Unsplash/ @ Tingey Injury Law Firm)

Sharon Maxwell's accounts shifted during the investigation. First, she claimed Gordon was working on the truck when it caught fire. After blood was found, she alleged self-defense, saying he attacked her and the gun fired during a fight.

Ad

Months later, she blamed her 19-year-old son, James, who was recovering from kidney surgery. She alleged that he shot Gordon over household rules, and she helped hide the body.

James denied this, and evidence showed he was too weak to move the body. A half-brother claimed James bragged about it at a party, but later recanted. Investigators cleared James, focusing on Sharon Maxwell's inconsistencies.

These changes, including accusing her son, prolonged the probe and highlighted efforts to avoid responsibility. The jury rejected her claims during the trial, as per the State of Texas.

Ad

Sharon Maxwell ultimately received a life sentence and was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. She will not be eligible for parole until 2042.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Snapped episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More